McDonald’s Is Bringing Its Popular Pokémon Happy Meals Back to Australia

Pokémon trainers rejoice because McDonald’s Australia has confirmed it is bringing back the beloved Pokémon Happy Meal.

You may remember that for the last couple of years McDonald’s and Pokémon have collaborated to bring out a series of special (and very limited) Happy Meals.

Pokémon x Macca’s is the most requested collaboration to date and always sells out almost instantly. Given the wild success the items have seen in the past, it’s no surprise McDonald’s is bringing it back again in 2023.

This year the McDonald’s x Pokémon collab will be the popular Match Battle, which includes a set of collectable trading cards along with a card flip coin and some instructions for you to stage a Pokémon battle at home.

Some of the Pokémon featured on the cards this year include Pikachu, Sprigatito, Fuecoco and Quaxley (aka the new starters from Pokémon Scarlet & Violet) as well as Klawf and Cetitan.

Collectors can add these to last year’s range which included cards like Growlithe, Rowlet, Victini and Smeargle. However, this year the toy packs won’t include the spinner that has been featured in previous years.

“There is so much love and excitement for Pokémon in Australia, so we are thrilled to be launching the limited edition Pokémon Match Battle Happy Meal. Whether you’re preparing for your next Match Battle with friends or adding to your existing Pokémon collection, there is fun to be had for customers of all ages with our newest Happy Meal,” said David Morris, Brand Manager for McDonald’s Australia.

How do I get my hands on Macca’s Pokémon cards?

McDonald’s Australia has confirmed that the Pokémon Match Battle Happy Meal will be hitting restaurants as of August 24 (aka tomorrow). You can also catch these babies through the MyMacca’s App and McDelivery.

It’s unclear how long the Pokémon Happy Meals will be in the wild so be sure to catch ’em all while you can, as they’ve proven to be very popular in the past.

This article has been updated since its original publish date.