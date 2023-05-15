7 Games You Should Play Once You’re Done With Tears of the Kingdom

Nintendo’s long-awaited The Legend of Zelda sequel, Tears of the Kingdom, has finally arrived and it has already taken over the gaming community’s collective minds (as it should). If you have (somehow) finished Tears of the Kingdom already and are on the hunt for some similar games that will scratch that beautifully rendered open-world itch, here are a few suggestions:

What to play after Tears of the Kingdom

Immortals: Fenyx Rising

The similarities between Ubisoft’s Immortals: Fenyx Rising and The Legend of Zelda games are plain to see. From the vibrant and open fantasy world to the upgrading and crafting systems, Immortals: Fenyx Rising is basically a Greek god version of Breath of the Wild.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

If it’s the detail-oriented fantasy world that drew you into Tears of the Kingdom, you can’t go past CD Projekt Red’s The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt.

The legendary action-packed RPG game follows Geralt of Rivia, a witcher who slays monsters in a dark fantasy land known as the Continent. Using the different weapons and magical powers at their disposal, players are tasked with saving Geralt’s adopted daughter from the otherworldly Wild Hunt.

It’s a fair bit grittier than the world of Zelda, but perfect for those hoping to lose themselves in another fantasy world.

Genshin Impact

The art style of Nintendo’s The Legend of Zelda games has been a touchstone for so many other games in the years since, including Genshin Impact.

The free-to-play action RPG is set in the fantasy world of Teyvat, which is home to seven nations that are each tied to a different element and deity. Playing as the Traveller, it is your priority to find your lost twin somewhere within this world, which takes you deep into the affairs of each of the various nations.

Pokemon Legends: Arceus

A Pokèmon game, but make it Breath of the Wild? That’s basically the pitch of Pokèmon Legends: Arceus, and it worked.

Arceus marked a shift in the formula of Pokèmon games, moving into more immersive open-world territory where you could explore an environment and naturally come across the creatures within it and then either battle or catch them in your quest to research and collect all the weird and wonderful Pokèmon.

Horizon Zero Dawn

Back in 2017, Horizon Zero Dawn had the misfortune of opening opposite The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, with the latter totally dominating the gaming conversation.

That being said, Horizon Zero Dawn and its sequel, Horizon Forbidden West, are equally worthy games to get into and actually share some similarities with the Zelda titles.

Horizon Zero Dawn drops you into a gorgeously rendered post-apocalyptic future, where the world as we know it has been overrun by animalistic machines. Playing as the protagonist Aloy you’re able to explore this vibrant open world, collect crafting materials to upgrade your weapons and tame the machines that roam the land.

Red Dead Redemption 2

Ok, bear with me on this one, but The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and Red Dead Redemption 2 are actually two games that have quite a few things in common.

RDR2, like many of the games on this list, is a very immersive open-world action-adventure RPG, this time planting you in the shoes of Arthur Morgan, an outlaw in the Wild West.

Not only is the story gripping and immersive, but the level of detail in the gameplay mechanics – such as taming horses, hunting, and crafting – greatly resemble some of those in Tears of the Kingdom.

Breath of the Wild/Other Zelda Games

It should seem fairly obvious, but if you want more games like Tears of the Kingdom you can’t go past the others ones in the Zelda franchise. Breath of the Wild is the direct predecessor to the game, which is easily worth a replay if you can stand returning to an era before Fuse and Ultrahand abilities.

Alternatively, try some of the other Zelda games. Windwaker, Skyward Sword and Ocarina of Time are considered all-time classics and will give you more of the world of Hyrule that you love and crave.

If you’re yet to dive into the world of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, here’s where you can pick up a cheap copy.