Guess How Long It Takes to Watch Every Star Wars Film and Show

It’s been a great year for Star Wars fans. We’ve had two new Star Wars series hit our screens and many more projects are hyper-speeding their way into production. If you’re hoping to celebrate the event with a solid binge session, I’d like to help facilitate the logistics of that.

Let’s start with what we’re going to watch

If you’d like to work your way through the movies alone, there are 12 in the collection. For the sake of this piece, I’m including all side stories and spin-offs in this list of films so flicks like Solo: A Star Wars Story win a place in my list.

The full collection of Star Wars movies in order includes:

However, if you want to get the complete Star Wars experience you’re going to want to add major series to your binge session, too.

Obviously, you need to cut the list somewhere because there are also LEGO series and a heap of animated titles as well. I’ve decided to work with The Clone Wars series, Star Wars Rebels, The Bad Batch, The Book of Boba Fett, Andor, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Tales of the Jedi and The Mandalorian.

If you think I’ve missed anything major feel free to yell at me about it in the comments and I’ll do my best to fill any gaps.

Our golden Star Wars binge list:

Episode I: The Phantom Menace

Episode II: Attack of the Clones

Star Wars: The Clone Wars

Star Wars Clone Wars (Series)

Episode III: Revenge of the Sith

Obi-Wan Kenobi

Solo: A Star Wars Story

Star Wars Rebels

Star Wars: The Bad Batch

Star Wars: Andor

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Episode IV: A New Hope

Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back

Episode VI: Return of the Jedi

The Mandalorian

The Book of Boba Fett

Episode VII: The Force Awakens

Episode VIII: The Last Jedi

Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker

You can find all of these on Disney +.

How long will it take you to watch it all?

The films work out to be about a day’s worth of watching. I’ve worked it out to sit around 27 hours and 15 minutes long.

Series are considerably longer, of course, especially when you look at Clone Wars which is seven seasons long.

The Mandalorian is 660 minutes so far which equals about 11 hours.

The Book of Boba Fett is about 5 hours and 30 minutes, and The Bad Batch is about 8 hours.

Clone Wars is 2 days, 18 hours and 30 minutes. (Unless you only watch key episodes, of course.)

Star Wars Rebels is about one day, 13 hours and 30 minutes and Tales of the Jedi is 1.5 hours.

Obi-Wan Kenobi came out to 4 hours and 30 minutes and Andor (which is still airing) will finish up around 9 hours and 30 minutes.

If my brain hasn’t turned to mush at this point (which it may have), that looks to be about 147 hours of screen time aka over full 6 days.

May the force be with you, pals.

You can find all of these Star Wars titles on Disney + in Australia so hop on the service now to start your mission.

This article has been updated with additional titles since its original publication.