Gemini Can Now Answer Questions About Your Gmail Inbox on Android

Back in June, Google announced Gemini’s arrival to the side panel in Google Docs and Gmail for Workspace users. Among other things, the new feature lets you ask Gemini questions about your Gmail inbox. You can request information you know is within specific emails, like, “What are the projections for this quarter?” or “What is my client’s phone number?” and Gemini should dive through your emails to find the relevant info.

While the feature, in theory, is a useful application of generative AI, it’s quite limited. First, it only works with certain Google Workspace customers. If you, your work, or your school don’t subscribe to one of these plans, you won’t see Gemini in the side panel at all. It was also a desktop exclusive. Even if you paid for the Workspace plan, you needed to be on your computer to ask Gemini about your inbox. Log into that same Google Account on mobile, and you’d be out of luck.

That’s now changing. Google announced on Thursday it is rolling out this Gmail Q&A feature to Android devices. While that’s a bummer for those of us on iPhone, Google says the feature is on its way to iOS “soon.”

The feature works just about the same as it does on desktop: Open the Gmail app, then either tap the black Gemini star in the top right, or tap the summarize this email option that may appear. You can choose from three preset prompts, or type your own prompt in the provided text field. Whether you choose Google’s prompt or type out a specific question, hit the send button, and Gemini will attempt to fulfill that request. According to Google, Gemini can scan both your inbox and your Drive, so if the info in question is saved somewhere in Google storage, Gemini can try to find it there, too.

Like on desktop, this feature requires a Gemini Business, Enterprise, Education, or Education Premium add-on for Google Workspace, or an active subscription to Google One AI Premium. If you meet these qualifications, and still don’t see the option in your Gmail app on Android, it may take some time to reach your account. Google started rolling out the feature on Aug. 29, and says it could take up to 15 days for it to appear on all accounts.