Mobile Providers Offering Deals That Last 12 Months Instead of the Usual 6

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

It’s no secret that the easiest way to find some short-term savings when it comes to your mobile plan is to change your provider every six months. That’s usually how long you’ll get promotional pricing when you jump ship to a new telco. If you stick with a provider past that point and aren’t on any sort of contract, chances are you’re missing out on potential savings that could be found elsewhere.

That said, a handful of heroic mobile providers in Australia are offering discounts that last double that. Rather than save for six months, you’re looking at paying less for a full year. For instance, Optus’ $89 Promo Plus is currently discounted to $69 per month for the first twelve months. After that honeymoon, the price rises to $89 per month.

This plan includes 500GB of excess charge-free data, standard calls and text, 5G coverage where you can get it, unlimited international calls to 35 destinations, a discounted rate on Optus Sport and the ability to save on other subscriptions via the provider’s SubHub platform.

For a sense of how this mobile plan compares to other plans around the same price, check out the widget below.

If the asking price for that plan is a little steep, an MVNO like Circles.Life might be more your speed. This provider is currently offering 12-month discounts on both its 100GB monthly plan and 160GB monthly plan. You can find both in the widget below.

Both plans come with unlimited calls and texts plus coverage powered by the Optus 4G network. This promotion ends on April 1, 2024. However, if you’re after a sense of how they compare to other mobile plans around the same price before you sign up, check out the widget below.

Last but not least, there’s Moose Mobile. Where other providers offer yearly discounts from time to time, it’s this provider’s bread and butter. At the moment, you can save for a full year if you sign up for the Moose 24.80 Promo plan, the Moose 28.80 Promo plan or the Moose 44.80 Promo plan.

All three of these plans come with unlimited talk and text, 5G coverage via the Optus network, a 200GB data bank and the chance to win a $1000 gift card. You can find further details using the mobile widget below.

[whistleout src=”https://www.whistleout.com.au/Widgets/MobilePhoneSearch/Embed/40791636?n=10&s=false” ampsrc=”https://lifehacker.whistleout.com.au/Widgets/MobilePhoneSearch/Embed/40791636/Amp?n=10&s=false”

Fergus Halliday is a journalist at WhistleOut, Australia’s phone and internet comparison website.