When Are the Oscars? Here’s Where to Watch the 2024 Academy Awards

Awards season is upon us. A bunch of critically acclaimed movies are on our cinema screens and glammed-up celebrities are on red carpets. But when is the awards ceremony to end them all happening? I’m talking, of course, about the 2024 Oscars, which is where the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences hands out their golden statuettes to the top films of the year. More importantly, where can you watch the Oscars in Australia?

Here’s what you need to know about the 2024 Academy Awards.

When are the Oscars in 2024?

Image: Bryan Bedder via Getty Images

2024 marks the 96th year of the Academy Awards which are scheduled to take place on Sunday, March 10 in the U.S., which translates to Monday, March 11 for us in Australia. Things usually kick off around 11:00 am AEDT and, as always, the ceremony takes place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Where can you watch the 2024 Oscars in Australia?

Last year the ceremony was broadcast on Channel 7 and its streaming app 7Plus in Australia, so we will keep you posted on whether that remains the same this year.

Some cinemas also hold special screenings of the Academy Awards that you can attend in person so check your local theatre to see if they’re holding any events.

Who is hosting?

This year’s host will be comedian and late-night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel, who is back for a fourth round of hosting the major film awards. Marketing for Kimmel’s hosting gig has been ramping up in the weeks ahead of the big show and you can get a taste of what he’s going to bring below.

Who is nominated?

Apple TV Killers of the Flower Moon

How many Oscar categories are there?

There are 24 categories at the Oscars, with awards being handed out for all the different stages of production on a film. The category list is as follows: best picture, actor, actress, supporting actor, supporting actress, directing, original screenplay, adapted screenplay, cinematography, production design, editing, original score, original song, costume design, makeup and hairstyling, sound mixing, sound editing, visual effects, foreign-language film, animated feature film, animated short, live-action short, documentary feature, and documentary short.

The Academy announced that in 2026 a new category will be introduced to the show: best achievement in casting (about damn time).

How many Oscars is Oppenheimer up for?

Image: Universal

Nominations for this year’s Oscars were announced on January 24. As expected from its success at past awards ceremonies, Oppenheimer made a pretty clean sweep in more than 50% of the categories, with a total of 13 nominations.

Other top films in contention this year are Barbie, The Holdovers, Killers of the Flower Moon, The Zone of Interest and Maestro.

2024 marks the first year that the Academy’s new eligibility guidelines for Best Picture comes into play, in an attempt for more diverse and inclusive films to be nominated. Essentially, Best Picture hopefuls must fulfil at least two of four categories, those being the film has diversity in its leading characters, diversity in the production crew who worked on the film, paid training opportunities for those in underrepresented groups on the film or senior executives from underrepresented groups working on the marketing, publicity and distribution of the film.

Here’s how that shook out with the film nominated for Best Picture this year:

The Holdovers

Oppenheimer

American Fiction

Barbie

The Zone of Interest

Poor Things

Past Lives

Anatomy of a Fall

Maestro

Killers of the Flower Moon

You can find a full list of the Oscar nominees here.

Who will be performing at the 2024 Oscars?

Image: Warner Bros Pictures

Throughout the Academy Awards broadcast it’s typical for some musical acts to treat the audience to a show. Usually, these are artists who are nominated for an Oscar that night, so the folks watching can hear the performances they are nommed for.

The performers for this year’s Oscars have not been announced yet, but here is who may be performing based on the Best Original Song nominations:

“What Was I Made For?”, Billie Eilish and Finneas, Barbie

Barbie “I’m Just Ken,” Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt, Barbie

Barbie “The Fire Inside,” Diane Warren, Flamin’ Hot

Flamin’ Hot “It Never Went Away,” Jon Batiste , American Symphony

, American Symphony “Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People),” Osage Tribal Singers, Killers of the Flower Moon

Which Aussie has the most Oscars?

While Australia has its own version of the Academy Awards (the AACTAs) our creatives have typically thrived overseas at the Oscars. Our leading lady Margot Robbie was snubbed for her role in Barbie this year, but we can still cheer her on as a producer on the film.

Additionally we have three other Aussie names in contention this year including Tony McNamara for screenwriting (Poor Things), Nicky Benton for the live-action short film The After and Sara McFarlane for the short film Red, White and Blue.

Historically, we have a pretty good track record and Catherine Martin currently holds the record as the Australian with the most Oscar awards at 4 wins, with 9 nominations for her costume and production design work.

Stay tuned to this post as we’ll be updating it with more information about where to watch the Oscars in Australia and other need-to-know info as it’s announced.

Lead Image Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images