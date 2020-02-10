PSA: The Oscars Aren't On Channel 9 This Year

Image: Getty Images

Some of us will humble and grumble while others will keep refreshing their Twitter feeds to see who's taken the gong. Either way, the 2020 Oscars is on today and if you're tuning in to watch the soirée from Australia, you won't be able to see it on Channel Nine like last year. Here's where you can catch it.

The 92nd Academy Awards will start from 10.30am AEDT on 10 February and is expected, like every year, to be full of surprises and disappointments. Many have high hopes that fan favourite, the Korean-language Parasite, will take out some top awards outside of the foreign film categories while the usual suspects, like Martin Scorsese's The Irishman and Tarantino's Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, are expected to score some of the top awards.

Todd Phillips' Joker received the most nominations so it's expected to score a few while 1917, the World War I epic, is tipped to win over the big award of the night — best picture.

It's bound to be an interesting event either way it goes so it's worth watching it if you can spare a bit of your time today. The only thing is it's smack bang in the middle of the day.

Where to watch the 2020 Oscars in Australia

To catch the Oscars, you'll have to flick to Channel Seven this year after Nine lost out the rights. If you're not hooked up to a TV, stream it on 7plus and even the Twitter account will be streaming the red carpet event. It starts from 10.30am AEDT for the red carpet event with the ceremony beginning from 12pm AEDT.

If you've got work on and there's no way you can give it a sneaky peak, you'll be able to watch the encore showing at 7.30pm AEDT on 7Flix. Happy Oscars, film buffs.