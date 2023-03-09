Circles.Life Is Offering 60GB of Data for $30 a Month, Here’s How You Can Get It

If your bank account is cleaning up faster than cupcakes at a bake sale, you might be searching for new ways to cut down on costs. That’s why burning bridges with your current mobile plan in favour of a more affordable one is the go. But if you’d rather not sacrifice all your precious data for the cheapest plan on the block, Circles.Life has got a mobile plan for you.

Here’s what Circles.Life’s mobile plans look like

At the moment, Circles.Life is running a mobile plan offer that will treat you to 60GB of data for just $30 per month over a 12-month period.

This plan also includes unlimited calls and text, but you better be quick because it ends on 31 March. Keep in mind that the $30 per month is inclusive of a $5 per month waiver and your 10GB bonus.

This deal is contract-free, so you can also defect earlier if you see a better deal in the wild. Circles.Life is powered through Optus’ 4G Plus network.

To claim this offer, you’ll need to use the code WO60FOR30 when checking out. After the 12-month introductory offer ends, the data and price will revert back to 50GB for $35 per month. That means you’re free to jump ship or you can stick around if you’re enjoying Circles.Life’s service.

Alternatively, if you’re not someone who burns through a lot of data, you can swing for one of Circles.Life’s other mobile plans, like the $10 plan which will land you 10GB for the first 12 months (and then 5GB thereafter).

You can check out Circle.Life’s mobile plans below.

How do Circles.Life’s deals compare to other providers?

For the sake of comparison, below is a list of providers offering 50GB+ plans.

At a glance, it might seem like there are some better deals out there, but if you look a bit closer, you’ll notice that most of these plans are only valid for your first six months. After this introductory period, these plans revert back to their original prices, which are usually 50 to 55GB of data for around $35 to $40 a month.

Meanwhile, Circles.Life will let you cruise on the same mobile plan for a whole year, which is perfect if you want to avoid the hassle of switching plans frequently.

If you need a bit more data per month, Dodo and Kogan are both offering 80GB for a flat $40 per month.