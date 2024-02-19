ALDI’s Famous Air Fryer Is Back in Stores for a Limited Time

It’s a new week, and ALDI stores are slinging new Special Buys deals that are simply too good to pass up. As of February 14, assorted ALDI stores have been selling a collection of kitchen appliances, all for under $100 — and some additional items have landed in stores from February 17, too. If you’re looking to nab a solid deal on your next kitchen tech purchase, here’s what you can find in select stores right now.

ALDI kitchen appliance Special Buys range



3L Digital Air Fryer ($49.99)

NEW Drip Filter Coffee Machine ($49.99)

Braun PureEase Food Processor ($89.99)

Blue Diamond Frypans (20cm $24.99 or 28cm $29.99)

Stone-Look Chopping Boards ($9.99)

2 Slice Textured Toaster ($24.99)

1.7L Textured Kettle ($24.99)

Braun PureEase Food Processor ($89.99)

50L Motion Sensor Automatic Bin ($79.99)

Collapsible Bin 6.2L ($9.99)

Assorted Clear Pantry Container Sets with Sleeves ($19.99)



Arriving February 24:

A little later in the month, ALDI’s kitchen Special Buys range will extend to include some pretty impressive coffee appliances – a couple of which sit over the $100 mark, but being De’Longhi products, we’re not entirely surprised. We’re expecting these babies to move pretty quickly.

De’Longhi Icona Espresso Machine ($149)

Barista Essentials Accessories Kit ($29.99)

Coffee Bean and Spice Grinder ($49.99)

De’Longhi Clessidra 2-in-1 Drip and Pourover Coffee Machine ($119)

For now, it seems many ALDI stores still have stock of a number of these kitchen appliance Special Buys items, but take a peek to ensure they’re available before you make a trip specifically to get your hands on something.

To check if an item from this range is available in an ALDI store near you, click here.

If you’d like to read more about ALDI’s coffee range, check out the following next. And if you’re interested in reading about Australia’s most loved air fryers, you can do that here.

Lead Image Credit: ALDI/iStock