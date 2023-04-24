Looking for a New Air Fryer? Here Are the Best Ones As Rated by Canstar Blue

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

It’s hard to find anyone these days who doesn’t love air fryers. Not only are they super convenient, but they also have the power to whip up incredible meals. Canstar Blue, a trusted product comparison website, has rated the top ten air fryers available in Australia to help inform you which brands to buy and which to avoid.

Canstar Blue’s review compares the top brands on customer satisfaction. So these are opinions given by people who have actually tried and tested these air fryers out in their homes.

It’s no secret that we absolutely love air fryers over here at Lifehacker Australia. We’ve covered so many different recipes you can whip up like air-fried bananas, lasagna and delicious hash browns.

If you’re in the market for a new air fryer or just want to know how yours stacks up against other brands, Canstar Blue has rated the top ones. So let’s dive right in.

Best Air Fryers in Australia

1. Ninja

Ninja came out as the best-rated brand in Australia.

According to Canstar Blue, Ninja achieved five-star reviews in all categories including performance, design, value for money, features and functionality, ease of use and cleaning, and overall satisfaction. That’s pretty damn impressive.

“If you’re looking for a mid-range option, look no further than the Ninja Foodi Grill (AG301) which allows you to get char-grilled flavours using a sleek benchtop appliance. It packs 1760W of heating power, and programs like air fry, roast, bake, reheat, dehydrate and indoor grill,” Canstar Blue said.

People love Ninja air fryers so much that apparently there’s a Facebook page with 60,000 members on it.

The Ninja Foodi Grill retails for $399. Ninja also has a dual-zone air fryer for $279.

2. Kmart air fryer

Now this is one I’m very glad to see.

So often products are priced so much higher than they need to be so it’s great to see a relatively cheap one coming in second place.

According to Canstar Blue, Kmart received four stars across the board including performance, design, value for money, features and functionality, ease of use and cleaning, and overall satisfaction.

“Budget-oriented retail chain Kmart offers a few air fryers to choose from, with prices starting from just $59. The Kmart 3.2L Air Fryer is one of the cheapest options you can get your hands on, providing seven pre-set functions, several adjustable temperatures up to 200°C, and 1300W of power to help you prepare delicious crispy fries for the whole family,” Canstar Blue said.

3. Phillips

Much like Kmart, Phillips also scored four-star reviews across the board, including for performance, design, value for money, features and functionality, ease of use and cleaning, and overall satisfaction.

“One standout feature in most models is the fat removal technology, which is said to separate and capture excess fat. The Philips Premium Airfryer XXL (HD9861/99) also contains smart tech which lets you save preferred cooking settings and offers a keep-warm mode,” Canstar Blue said in their Phillips air fryer review.

4. Bellini

Another budget brand, Target’s Bellini range was also highly rated among customers.

According to Canstar Blue, Bellini received four stars in most categories, including performance, design, value for money, features and functionality, ease of cleaning, and overall satisfaction. It only received three stars for ease of use.

The Bellini Digital Air Fryer is the cheapest in the range coming in at around $79. If you’re looking for something a bit more advanced but still within a budget price tag, the Bellini three-in-one 11L Air Fryer retails for $159.

5. ALDI Ambiano

We’re big fans of ALDI’s air fryer so we’re happy to see it land as the fifth-best-rated one in Australia.

From Canstar Blue’s ratings, ALDI’s Ambiano brand received four-star reviews across the board, including for performance, design, value for money, features and functionality, ease of use and cleaning, and overall satisfaction.

The 5L Digital Air Fryer is probably your best bet, retailing for around $70. It’s important to note, however, these products are often part of their Special Buys, meaning the same model and price aren’t always available.

6. Sunbeam air fryer

According to Canstar Blue, Sunbeam also received four stars for performance, design, value for money, features and functionality, ease of use and cleaning, and overall satisfaction.

“Sunbeam is one of the leading names when it comes to kitchen appliances and offers a fairly affordable line of mid-range air fryers that typically cost between $200 and $300. There are three models currently up for grabs, most of which boast a 5L capacity,” Canstar Blue said.

Sunbeam’s Multi-Function Over & Air Fryer (BT7200) can cook up to 22 l worth of food, which is a lot. It retails for $299.

7. Tefal

Tefal also had a strong rating of four stars across the board, including for performance, design, value for money, features and functionality, ease of use and cleaning, and overall satisfaction.

“One brand to serve up a range of air fryers is Tefal, a premium brand known for creating home appliances such as clothes irons. Its foray into kitchen appliances shows the same versatility as it does with its other products, with its air fryer line-up offering between 0.8L and 6.5L capacities to cater to everyone from single or two-person households to larger families,” Canstar Blue said.

Tefal’s basic model, the Easy Fry Classic Air Fryer (EY2018) retails for $219.

The most advanced model, the Tefal Easy Fry & Grill Deluxe (EY505D) retails for $349.

8. Breville

Everyone knows and loves Breville appliances so it’s not shocking to see their air fryer amongst the top-rated in Australia.

Much like the others on this list, Breville’s appliance was given four stars for overall customer satisfaction, and three stars in the remaining categories like performance, design, value for money, features and functionality, and ease of use and cleaning.

Breville’s range mostly consists of air fryer ovens with the Air Fryer Chef being the only normal air frying unit, retailing for $269.

9. Mistral

Mistral’s range received four-star reviews for value for money and features and functionality. However, they only received three stars for performance, design, value for money, ease of use and cleaning, and overall satisfaction.

“Mistral boasts one of the widest air fryer ranges to offer shoppers more choice while still making their life simpler. Most models are digital, offering LED touch screens, various cooking modes, adjustable temperature controls between 80°C -200°C, timers, power-on and heating-up indicator lights, and detachable non-stick components for easy cleaning,” Canstar Blue said.

The best mid-range option is the Mistral 10L Digital Air Fryer (MDF898B), which retails for $149.

10. Kogan air fryer

Although people usually love Kogan appliances, they only received three stars for performance, design, value for money, features and functionality, ease of use and cleaning, and overall satisfaction.

“Kogan has one of the most versatile ranges on the market, with the retailer offering units that feature modes such as steaming, oven, rotisserie capabilities and self-stirring functionality. The capacities available are also fairly generous, between 4.2L and 23L,” Canstar Blue said.

The Kogan 6.5 L Self Stirring Digital Air Fryer, which retails for $49.99 and the Kogan 12L Rotary Air Fryer, $64.99, both offer something different that other products don’t.

There you have it, the top 10 best-rated air fryers available in Australia.

Hopefully, Canstar Blue’s comparison is able to help you decide which product is best for you and your home.