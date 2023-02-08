Enter Your Chef Era With ALDI’s New Kitchen Essentials Range

ALDI has announced its new Kitchen Essentials range, so if you’re looking at revamping your space, you’re in luck. Whether you want to get creative in the kitchen or want to organise absolutely everything in your pantry, ALDI has got you covered.

The brand has also got some pretty fancy devices to take your kitchen from drab to fab. Like Digital Air Fryers or the Expressi coffee capsule machine. Or, if you want to live your full home café fantasy, it has got milk frothers for you to grab, too.

If you’re strapped for space where you live, ALDI’s Essentials range have a kitchen trolley that provides additional storage and counter space without taking up too much room. There’s also a frying pan storage rack on offer, so you can display all your lovely dishes for everyone to see.

ALDI also has the essentials (obviously) covered with non-stick fry pans, saucepans, toasters and kettles.

I’m also very intrigued by their electric food spiraliser, I’m sure you can make some delicious zucchini dishes out of it.

Here’s the full list for you to check out.

ALDI’s Kitchen Essentials Special Buys range

Expressi coffee capsule machine – $89.99

Expressi milk frother – $39.99

2-slice textured toaster – $24.99

1.7-litre textured kettle – $24.99

Electric food spiraliser – $29.99

3-litre Digital Air Fryer – $49.99

Vacuum food sealer bags or rolls – $14.99

Vacuum food sealer – $49.99

Non-stick frying pan – $14.99 (2o cm), $19.99 (26 cm) and 22.99 (30 cm)

(2o cm), (26 cm) and (30 cm) Frying pan storage rack – $7.99

Assorted non-stick saucepans – $24.99

Non-stick frying pan 28 cm with glass lid – $32.99

Brita Water filter jug – $27.99

Brita Water filler cartridges 2 pack – $22.99

Storage containers with bamboo lids 5pc – $19.99

Knife block 6pc set with inbuilt sharpener – $49.99

Stone-look chopping boards – $9.99

Kitchen trolley – $79.99

Curver plastic pedal bin – $49.99

Flat wire dish rack with wood – $19.99

Magnetic kitchen accessories – $2.49

Assorted home organisers – $4.99

Assorted food storage containers – $4.19

Flat wire kitchen organisers – $9.99

Under-cabinet sensor light – $9.99

Joie bag clips or ties – $2.99

The Kitchen Essentials Special Buys range hit ALDI stores on Wednesday, February 15.

You can check out the entire ALDI Special Buys page here.

