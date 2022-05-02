ALDI Is Selling a Dual Basket Air Fryer and My Body Is Ready for Double the Chips

ALDI is home to so many great sales in its weekly Special Buys, but a crowd favourite is no doubt the humble air fryer. If you haven’t yet picked yourself up an air fryer in lockdown now is the time, particularly because ALDI’s upcoming air fryer sale is a very special one.

ALDI is slinging a cheap dual basket air fryer in its weekly Special Buys on May 7. Yes, that’s right, it has not one but two baskets for frying. My air fryer is looking at me in fear right now.

If you’re wondering how exactly a dual basket air fryer works, nothing can explain it better than this chaotic video from ALDI itself.

Elsewhere in its Special Buys, ALDI is also bringing back a round of winter favourites to keep you warm as we head into the chilly months. Items like a heated travel blanket (for just $30!) and a DeLonghi heater that has a hot looking flame effect that makes it look like a real fireplace.

The best part of all this? Nothing is over $150. My bank account has joined my air fryer in the fear corner.

If you’re also super tempted by ALDI’s latest offerings, you’ll be able to find them in the middle aisle from Saturday, May 7. Just make sure to check out the Special Buys delays page in case any of your items have been held up.

ALDI’s Special Buys: Air fryers and heating

Here’s everything that you can snag in ALDI’s Special Buys on May 7.

Appliances

Air Fryer Dual Basket – $129.00

Heating range

Travel Blanket Heated – $29.99

Heated Throw Blanket – $34.99

DeLonghi Fan Heater – $49.99

DeLonghi Ceramic Tower Heater – $129.00

DeLonghi Heater Flame Effect – $129.00

VIOMI Smart Heater Pro 2 – $129.00

As always, ALDI’s Special Buys do not last long so prepare yourself for a Black Friday style event if you want to get your hands on one of these nifty appliances.

Hint: it’s also Mother’s Day this Sunday so if you’re looking for a last-minute toasty gift for mum, look no further!