ALDI’s New Foodie Finds Range Has Items Starting From $3.29

If there are two things we love ALDI for it’s its unique lineup of products and the affordable prices that they come at. ALDI has done it again this year with a new lineup of food items that cost under $5 – a gem considering the cost of living crisis we’re seeing on the supermarket shelves.

ALDI Food Range: New and cheap meal options

The latest ALDI range includes over 200 new and returning food, beverage and beauty products, including several genius easy-to-prepare weeknight meals you didn’t know you needed.

“Our latest Limited Time Only range is designed with Aussie families in mind, so they can bring convenient, budget-friendly, and most importantly delicious meals to the dinner table.” ALDI Shopping expert, Kylie Warnke, said.

Let’s take a look at some of the new and returning items:

World Kitchen Homestyle Beef Bolognese 800g – $9.99

World Kitchen Cottage Pie 1.1kg – $10.99

Ready Set…Cook! Slow Pulled Pork in BBQ Chipotle Sauce 500g – $9.99

World Kitchen Might Meat Fully Loaded Pizza 700g – $9.99

Ready Set…Cook! Chicken Tortilla Kit 708g – $14.99

Urban Eats Japanese Style Chicken or Pork Gyoza 700g – $9.99

EXPRESSI Coffee Syrups 250ml, $3.29

Seasons Pride Hash Brown Stars 500g, $3.99

Urban Eats Sweet Corn Fritters 240g, $3.99

Everything Bagel Flavoured Cashews 200g, $4.49

PopDots Triple Choc Bite Sized Doughnuts 5pk, $4.99

Ocean Royale Gluten Free Fish Bites 350g, $7.99

The Fishmonger Crispy Coconut Prawns 200g, $6.99

World Kitchen Korean Beef Dumplings 750g, $10.99

A full list of newly available products can be found on ALDI’s website.

If your local ALDI is also allowed to sell alcohol, you can indulge in the supermarket retailer’s range of summer wines (none of which cost over $15), making it a cheap week of meals and drinks!

While you’re doing your regular shop, don’t forget to check out ALDI’s Special Buys. Just remember that, like the new Foodie Finds range, these items are limited-time only.

Lead Image Credit: Getty/ALDI