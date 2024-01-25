Here’s How You Make Real KFC Chicken (With All 11 Herbs And Spices)

It’s hard to keep a closely guarded recipe a secret these days. Luckily for us fried chicken-obsessed foodies, a former KFC employee leaked the alleged “11 secret herbs and spices” to the world a little while back. After extensive testing, we can safely say the recipe checks out.

This video shows you how to make bona fide KFC chicken at home. The good news is, you probably have most of the ingredients in your pantry already.

KFC original fried chicken recipe

Joe Ledington is the nephew of KFC founder Colonel Sanders. As a kid, it was his job to mix the “secret recipe” of herbs and spices in large batches. Last year, Ledington shared the recipe with a reporter from The Chicago Tribune. To put Ledington’s claims to the test, the outlet conducted a cooking experiment and concluded that the final product tasted “indistinguishable” from chicken purchased from KFC.

You can watch a step-by-step guide in the video above, courtesy of Business Insider. Here’s the purported recipe in full including those, count them, 11 secret KFC herbs and spices:

What you’ll need:

Chicken parts of your choice

Celery salt

Dried Mustard

White pepper

Garlic salt

Paprika

Ground ginger

Basil

Salt

Thyme

Oregano

Black pepper

Directions for your KFC chicken:

Prepare oil in a cast-iron pot to fry. In a bowl, mix 2 cups of flour, 1/3 tbsp of salt, 1 tbsp of black pepper, 1/2 tbsp of thyme, 1/2 tbsp of basil, 1/3 tbsp of oregano, 1 tbsp celery salt, 1 tbsp of dried mustard, 4 tbsp of paprika, 1 tbsp of garlic salt, 1 tbsp of ground ginger, and 1 tbsp of white pepper. In a separate bowl, add milk and an egg and beat. Mix your chicken into the bowl, and then coat the chicken in the flour & spice mix. Finally, fry the chicken in the pot for 10 to 15 minutes. Let it cool, and then serve.

Note: To get the flavour just right, you might need to add a pinch of MSG flavour enhancer.

So does this recipe compare to real KFC chicken fresh from the fast-food joint? Try it and let us know.

[Via Business Insider]

This story has been updated and retimed since its original publication.

Lead Image Credit: iStock