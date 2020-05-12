White Pepper Is The Secret Ingredient To KFC's Original Recipe

Photo by Arnold Gatilao.

KFC's "secret" chicken recipe is now common knowledge, and the culinary world will never be the same. Among the 11 herbs and spices listed stands the sometimes maligned white pepper, a pale, citrusy berry that adds funky flavour to chicken (and everything else it touches).

Beyond fried chicken — which you should definitely add it to — white pepper's lighter, more acidic flavour and slightly pungent back bone makes it a compelling addition to a wide variety of dishes. Not only can it balance richness in creamy dishes like mashed potatoes and macaroni and cheese (a pinch will do you just fine), but it can add savoury dimension to sweets (like this creme brulee from Epicurious).

The Most Important Ingredient in KFC's Secret Recipe Isn't What You Think [Epicurious]

How To Make Real KFC Chicken (With All 11 'Secret' Herbs And Spices) The recipe for KFC chicken used to be a closely guarded secret. However, a former KFC employee recently leaked the alleged "11 secret herbs and spices" to the world - and after extensive testing, the recipe checks out. This video shows you how to make bona fide KFC chicken at home. (The good news is, you probably have most of the ingredients in your cupboard already.) Read more

This article has been updated since its original publication.