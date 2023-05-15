KFC Is Bringing Back a Fan-Favourite Menu Item After 12 Years

Calling all nostalgic KFC fans. We’ve got some exciting news for you. One of the most beloved old KFC menu items is finally returning to the fast food restaurant’s kitchen: Original Mashies.

As of May 15, KFC Australia announced it would be bringing back Original Mashies with “their pillowy-soft centre, mouthwateringly delicious Original Recipe coating and downright iconic flavour”. Hands up if you’re excited.

The return of KFC’s Original Mashies

This KFC menu comeback is a particularly exciting one as Original Mashies have not been available since 2011, friends. That’s 12 whole years.

Per a statement from KFC, this return has come after years of hungry Aussies asking for the old classic menu item to be brought back.

“Original Mashies have continued to stir decade-long rumblings on social media, with fans across the country eagerly pleading for their return”, KFC shared.

Just take a look at this Reddit thread, and you’ll understand the amount of hype surrounding this menu item.

For the uninitiated, these tasty morsels are described as “bite-sized balls feature melt-in-your-mouth KFC mashed potato and boast an irresistible coating of KFC’s signature herbs and spices…” They “…also come with KFC’s iconic Gravy for dipping.”

Yum.

On the announcement, Sally Spriggs, CMO at KFC Australia, said:

“We’re always looking to delight KFC fans by introducing tasty new feeds or bringing back fan favourites, which is why for the first time in 12 years, Original Mashies will be available on menus nationwide. After being reintroduced as a test last year to restaurants in Tasmania for a limited time, fans across the country have been vocal in calling for the Original Mashies’ return, but get in quick as you never know when they’ll be back again.”

If you’d like to dig into a serving, you can grab them in six and 12-piece packs with a regular Gravy.

Or, for a larger feed, you can grab the Original Mashies Box, which includes an Original Fillet Burger, one piece of Original Recipe Chicken, four pieces of Original Mashies, Gravy, Chips and a drink.

You can get your hands on these babies from Tuesday, May 16 through to June 12, 2023.

Read more on the menu item update via the KFC Australia website.