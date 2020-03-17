Top 10 Computer Disasters (And How To Deal With Them)

Here's What Happens If You Break Self-Isolation Around Australia

What A 'Mild' Case Of Coronavirus Looks Like

PSA: Someone Has Reverse-Engineered KFC Chicken

An enjoyable bout of foodie one-upmanship has yielded not only one "reverse-engineered" home recipe of KFC's 11 herbs and spices, but an improved version of fried chicken that strips out the MSG. Get the napkins ready and see for yourself.

'KFC' Is Getting The Chop In Australia (But Don't Freak Out)

Since 1991, KFC has been synonymous with fried chicken but the fast-food franchise has plans to kill off its iconic logo and name for the past three decades in favour of nostalgia. That's right: we're apparently ditching the acronym and going back to 'Kentucky Fried Chicken'.

Read more

Ron Douglas, author of America's Most Wanted Recipes, claims to have nailed down a home recipe that most people can't tell apart from Colonel Sanders' widely available version. See for yourself:

  • 1 teaspoon ground oregano
  • 1 teaspoon chilli powder
  • 1 teaspoon ground sage
  • 1 teaspoon dried basil
  • 1 teaspoon dried marjoram
  • 1 teaspoon pepper
  • 2 teaspoons salt
  • 1 teaspoon paprika
  • 1 teaspoon onion salt
  • 1 teaspoon garlic powder
  • 2 tablespoons Accent (MSG)

It's a bit disappointing to learn that you can't quite replicate the ultimate fast food guilty pleasure without loading your chicken skins with Accent, (AKA monosodium glutamate) and using a high-pressure deep fryer.

So the Word of Mouth blog at the Guardian UK's site crowd-sourced a remix of Douglas' seasoned flour coating, and came up with a version that host Tim Hayward finds "very, very good." It lacks the "facepunch" of mouth-filling flavor, known as umami, but it's apparently quite agreeable—and Hayward lists both spice mixes, so you can give in to your overwhelming cravings if needed.

Here's the easier ingredients list:

  • 1 tsp smoked paprika
  • 1 tsp mustard powder
  • 1 tsp sage
  • 1 tsp celery seeds
  • 1 tsp sugar
  • 1 tsp dried onion flakes
  • 2 tsp salt
  • 1 tsp ground black pepper
  • 1 tsp ground white pepper

How To Access KFC's Secret Menu

Secret menus are pretty awesome. You get access to tasty morsels most people don't realise exist, making you part of a culinary illuminati. KFC has a secret menu. As well as the The Nug-a-Lot, there's an entire menu of secret goodness. Here's how to access that menu and join KFC's secret society.

Read more

Have you tried either recipe? Have your own pan-fried chicken recipe passed down under lock and key that you want to open-source? By all means, tell us about your chicken in the comments.

The Word of Mouth KFC challenge [Guardian UK via Serious Eats]

This story has been updated since its original publication.

Comments

  • chompers @evan

    KFC is hardly the "ultimate fast food guilty pleasure". Like all of the American fast food we have here, it's downright filthy.

    0
  • precisa @precisa

    Whats wrong with MSG?

    3
    • djbear @djbear

      People still hold the false belief that MSG is bad for you. Not realizing that MSG is essentially just salt.

      2
      • sawyerh @sawyerh

        It is clear MSG will not affect your health in sensible quantities. So why the hype; MSG sends most people into an uncomfortable thirst frenzy.

        0
        • djbear @djbear

          Yeah. I laugh when people dont know why MSG makes them thirsty.

          Its almost as if they dont know what salt is.

          0
          • sawyerh @sawyerh

            One can put salt on Faeces and it will taste good. That is what KFC did !

            0
      • Luke @luke

        Food scientists have done multiple double blind tests with MSG and all of them have come to the conclusion that "MSG sensitivity" is just a placebo.

        0
      • sawyerh @sawyerh

        Readers can enrich articles by adding comments to these great hacks.

        Others choose to add nonconstructive negative comments with every comment which LH and its readers can do without.

        0
  • zak @zak

    Substitute ingredients conspiracy theories aside, if you reverse engineer KFC chicken won't you get... a chicken?

    2
  • Adam Oriti Guest

    So I think I've missed the spot where we mix with four. How much flour do we need for that amount?

    1
  • sawyerh @sawyerh

    The sneaky ingredient - MSG. No wonder Kentucky Fried needed to make the recipe secret. No wonder we gulp down heaps of beverages with the chicken. If you fail to make flavoursome food without MSG then the recipe is a cheat. Just like using cream in cooking.

    Once again Life Hacker proves it's self to the masses.

    There is a good reason it is called Take-Away:-
    Take-Away - the flavour
    Take-Away - your money
    Take-Away - cooking skills
    Take-Away - your health

    My Take-Away is leave the stuff alone.

    Last edited 14/10/19 1:26 pm
    -1

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au death poison-control science spider-bites spiders

Are White-Tailed Spiders Really That Dangerous?

News reports from a few years back alleged a man had both his legs amputated after being bitten by a white-tailed spider have again cast this spider in a negative light. Experts have since said amputations may have been wrongly blamed on a spider bite, and authorities now consider a bacterial infection to be responsible for the man’s injuries. Despite this, the damage to the largely harmless white-tail may have been done.
au bread cooking-hacks diy fast-food food-hacks restaurants

How To Make Sizzler Restaurant's Famous Parmesan Bread

Sizzlers was famous for two things: its all-you-can-eat buffet and the complimentary Parmesan bread that greeted you on arrival. Sadly, the once-popular chain became a victim of the casual dining wars and there are now only a handful of outlets left in Australia. But don't despair: the recipe is surprisingly easy to make at home and it only takes a few minutes. Here are the steps.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles