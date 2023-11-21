IKEA Is Offering 15% Off Storewide for Black Friday

IKEA often has the odd sale on different items in its massive furniture range, but this year, the retailer is really pulling out the stops for Black Friday.

The Swedish homewares giant is kicking off its sale from 12:00 am on Friday, November 24, and it will run through to 11:59 pm on Monday, November 27.

What’s included in IKEA’s Black Friday sales?

Now, the deals. Across all of its furnishings, IKEA is offering 15% off RRPs to IKEA Family members (which is free to join FYI). If there’s something you’ve been eyeing on the IKEA website or show floor, now is the time to snap it up.

Additionally, IKEA’s Buy Back system is getting a boost on Black Friday, with family members receiving an extra 50 per cent back in value when selling their eligible IKEA products back to the store. You can generate a quote for your items online.

“We have already lowered the prices of many products across our range recently to be as affordable as possible. Now we’re adding an extra 15 per cent off for Black Friday, so there’s never been a better time to start finishing those projects and dreams that may have been put on hold around your home,” Artsiom Tsalko, IKEA Australia’s Country Selling Manager said.

Some of the highlights included in IKEA’s Black Friday sale are:

KIVIK 3-seat sofa w/chaise Tibbleby beige/grey – $1019.15 ($179 off)

VALEVÅG queen mattress – $381.65 ($67 off)

HEMNES chest of 6 drawers (white) – $466.65 ($82 off)

SKOGSTA dining table – $679.15 ($119 off)

SEGERÖN table + 4 chairs – $849.15 ($149 off)

SYMFONISK wifi speaker – $143.65 ($25 off)

PAX/BERGSBO Wardrobe (white) – $1168.75 ($206 off)

IKEA’s 15 per cent off Black Friday special does not extend to food items in the Swedish market or restaurant (sad!), however, Family members can score 50 per cent off a small breakfast and get it for just $2 until 11:00 am over the sale weekend. You can also redeem a free hot drink with any cake purchase between 2:00 – 5:00 pm.

Your purchases can also help you earn IKEA Family rewards, which you can read up on here.

Lead Image Credit: IKEA