Here’s a Preview of Kmart’s (Very Good) Black Friday Deals

It isn’t even Black Friday yet, but many retailers are already getting into the sale spirit with a preview of their massive deals. Kmart Australia is one of those, having revealed a sneak peek of the items that will have their prices slashed during this year’s Black Friday weekend sales.

There’s a wide range of deals on offer, with everything from kitchen appliances to gadgets and beauty products going for cheap.

The sale will officially begin online and in-store from 8:00 am (AEDT) on Thursday, November 23.

We’ve perused Kmart’s sales page to figure out some of the best deals you can get this week, which you can check out below.

Top deals from Kmart’s Black Friday Sales

Kmart Black Friday Kitchen Appliance Deals

Capsule Coffee Machine – $59

DeLonghi Espresso Machine (Black) – $99

1L Ice Maker (Black) – $89

SodaStream Sparkling Water Maker – $39

Nutribullet 600 Series Blender (Pastel Pink/Blue/Green) – $69

Wood Pellet Pizza Oven – $129

Kmart Black Friday Health and Beauty Deals

Kahlia Skin Microdermabrasion Wand – $39

Kahlia Skin LED Light Facial Therapy Mask – $49

Remington Barber’s Best Personal Groomer – $29

Sencha Skin Brown Lamination Kit – $29

HoMedics Novo Percussion Massager (Black) – $39

Remington Rose Shimmer Hair Dryer (Black) – $29

Remington Rose Shimmer Hair Straightener (Black) – $29

Kmart Black Friday Tech Deals

iPhone 11 64GB (refurbished) – $449

iPhone 8 64GB (refurbished) – $169

2 Pack TP-Link Tapo 1080P Smart Wire-Free Security Camera System – $199

Kmart Black Friday Home & Outdoor Deals

Fire Pit – $69

Outdoor Expandable Lounge – $65

Pet Egg Chair – $49

755L Outdoor Storage Unit (Black) – $109

3 Piece Tefal Matte Grey Set – $99

Outdoor Sun Lounger – $99

2 Piece Lifetime Wave 60 Youth Kayak – $99

10 Person Dark Room Block Out Tent -$229

If you’d like to peruse Kmart Australia’s sales, you can do so over on the website. We’re also keeping an eye on all kinds of deals happening over the Black Friday weekend, which you can keep up with here.

Lead Image Credit: Kmart Australia