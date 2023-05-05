‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍
Level Up Your Life

Colin Fassnidge’s Autumn Soup Recipe Requires Zero Peeling – You’re Welcome

Stephanie Nuzzo

Stephanie Nuzzo

Published 5 mins ago: May 5, 2023 at 5:22 pm -
Filed to:celebrity chef
Colin Fassnidgecookingfoodrecipessoupveggies
Colin Fassnidge’s Autumn Soup Recipe Requires Zero Peeling – You’re Welcome
TikTok/Colin Fassnidge

It’s officially soup season, friends. And while we are certainly not short on soup recipes here on Lifehacker Australia, you really can never have too many takes on the cool-weather classic. Especially when you have the opportunity to try a soup recipe from Colin Fassnidge.

The chef recently took to TikTok to share what he refers to as his ‘Autumn hug soup’. It’s packed with flavourful veggies and requires zero peeling – always a plus in our book.

Here’s how to make it yourself.

How to make Colin Fassnidge’s ‘Autumn Hug Soup’

For Fassnidge, this is the soup recipe you want to use when you just can’t be bothered. When things feel annoying. When you have next to no energy, but still want to eat something comforting. So, most worknights during the cooler months of the year.

What you’ll need for your best soup recipe:

  • Cauliflower
  • Butternut pumpkin
  • Swedes (purple)
  • Carrots
  • Garlic
  • Onion powder
  • Garlic powder
  • Salt
  • Pepper
  • Nutmeg
  • Olive oil
  • Cream
  • White wine
  • Water
  • Lemon juice

Directions for your best autumn soup:

  1. Roughly chop up all the veggies you’ll be using in your soup. Don’t peel anything. Seriously, don’t.
  2. Pop veggies into a pot, season with salt and pepper and drizzle in your olive oil. Leave it to cook for 10 minutes with the lid on.
  3. Add in your garlic and onion powders along with a splash of white wine. Cover it all with water.
  4. Throw in your cream. Let it all simmer.
  5. After about an hour, blend the soup mixture, skin and all. Add in some nutmeg and lemon juice.
  6. Serve your best autumn soup and enjoy!

If you’d like to see Fassnidge whip up this ‘best autumn soup’ recipe in full, you can find the TikTok video below. In the comments section, folks have shared that they’ve tried it out themselves and find it to be incredibly tasty.

@colinfassnidge73
♬ Paper Birds (3 min) – Jordan Halpern Schwartz

If you give this recipe a go, let us know what you think in the comments here!

More From Lifehacker Australia

About the Author

Stephanie Nuzzo

Stephanie Nuzzo

Stephanie Nuzzo is the Editor of Lifehacker Australia.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Lifehacker to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.