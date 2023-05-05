Colin Fassnidge’s Autumn Soup Recipe Requires Zero Peeling – You’re Welcome

It’s officially soup season, friends. And while we are certainly not short on soup recipes here on Lifehacker Australia, you really can never have too many takes on the cool-weather classic. Especially when you have the opportunity to try a soup recipe from Colin Fassnidge.

The chef recently took to TikTok to share what he refers to as his ‘Autumn hug soup’. It’s packed with flavourful veggies and requires zero peeling – always a plus in our book.

Here’s how to make it yourself.

How to make Colin Fassnidge’s ‘Autumn Hug Soup’

For Fassnidge, this is the soup recipe you want to use when you just can’t be bothered. When things feel annoying. When you have next to no energy, but still want to eat something comforting. So, most worknights during the cooler months of the year.

What you’ll need for your best soup recipe:

Cauliflower

Butternut pumpkin

Swedes (purple)

Carrots

Garlic

Onion powder

Garlic powder

Salt

Pepper

Nutmeg

Olive oil

Cream

White wine

Water

Lemon juice

Directions for your best autumn soup:

Roughly chop up all the veggies you’ll be using in your soup. Don’t peel anything. Seriously, don’t. Pop veggies into a pot, season with salt and pepper and drizzle in your olive oil. Leave it to cook for 10 minutes with the lid on. Add in your garlic and onion powders along with a splash of white wine. Cover it all with water. Throw in your cream. Let it all simmer. After about an hour, blend the soup mixture, skin and all. Add in some nutmeg and lemon juice. Serve your best autumn soup and enjoy!

If you’d like to see Fassnidge whip up this ‘best autumn soup’ recipe in full, you can find the TikTok video below. In the comments section, folks have shared that they’ve tried it out themselves and find it to be incredibly tasty.

If you give this recipe a go, let us know what you think in the comments here!