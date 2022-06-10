Colin Fassnidge’s Mashed Potato With Leftover Greens Is About to Be Your Favourite Way to Up Your Veggie Intake

Colin Fassnidge has again brought a clever, simple and cheap recipe to TikTok, this time with a meal inspired (he is sure to stress it is inspired only) by traditional Irish colcannon. Using mashed potatoes and a mix of leftover greens, he whips up a quick and tasty take on the recipe which usually consists of mashed potato mixed with butter, cabbage or kale.

If you’d like to recreate the dish at home, here is Colin Fassnidge’s rough and easy-to-follow recipe for mashed potatoes with leftover greens.

How to make Colin Fassnidge’s mashed potato with leftover greens recipe

What you’ll need for colcannon-inspired mashed potato:

Potatoes

Butter

Olive oil

Milk

Leftover veggies (Fassnidge uses onion, rocket, peas, spring onions and bok choy)

A big old pot

Directions for colcannon-inspired mashed potato:

This is about as simple as you can get, folks.

Prepare your mashed potato. Boil potatoes with the skin on, mash them and add warm milk and lots of warm butter. Fassnidge also adds a splash of olive oil (which seemingly upsets some people). Chop up your leftover veggies – rough. Take the mash off the heat and add in your leftover veggies raw. Mix through well. Put the pot back on the heat. Onion and leftover until onion and greens “barely cook”. Serve your mashed potato and vegetable mixture with a protein if you like (Fassnidge suggests serving with lamb chops), or eat it from the pot on its own.

If you’d like to see Fassnidge put together his colcannon-inspired recipe for mashed potato and leftover vegetables – along with his spicy commentary – you can watch that below.

The well-loved chef has a whole lot of cooking videos on his TikTok account which you can check out in full here. If you’re after roast potatoes instead of mashed, you can find Fassnidge’s tip on making the “best” roast potatoes here.