4 Thicc Soup Recipes to Fill You Up all Winter

We’re officially in the chilly part of the year where cravings for warming meals are high. Folks are seeking out recipes for hearty dishes, meaning that it’s soup’s time to shine, and we’re here to help you meet these cravings with classic soup recipes: pumpkin, vegetable, potato and leek, and tomato.

Grab your spoon and let’s dive in.

Chipotle roasted pumpkin recipe

Recipe and photography credit: The Hungry Babushka / Brodie Nalywajko

Serves 4-6 |Prep time: 5 mins |Cooking time: 50 mins

What you’ll need:

1.3kg butternut pumpkin, cut into quarters, seeds removed

60ml light olive oil

2 tbsp chipotle in adobo, finely chopped

160g store-bought chargrilled capsicum, seeds removed

500ml salt-reduced chicken stock

Splash of milk

1 small chorizo, skin removed, finely chopped/crumbled

Sea salt and freshly cracked black pepper

Parsley, to garnish

Directions:

Preheat oven to 200ºC fan. Whisk together olive oil and chipotle in adobo, season with salt then rub all over the pumpkin quarters. Spread on a Wiltshire 26.5x21x2cm Enamel Tray and bake for 40 mins, turning every 10-15 mins. Allow to cool slightly then peel and discard the skin. Combine pumpkin flesh and capsicum in blender, add a small amount of stock and blend until smooth, adding enough stock to get the soup to a consistency you like. Add a splash of milk, season with salt and pepper and blend to combine. Place the finely chopped chorizo in a large, cold frypan over medium-high heat. Fry until crispy. Serve sprinkled over the soup with a little parsley to garnish.

Ugly vegetable soup

This vegetable soup recipe from TikTok creator @bakedbymelissa is a rough and ready one that really only asks you to throw in whatever vegetables you have lying around.

We’ve pulled together a basic guide to the recipe from the video, but it’s really quite flexible.

What you’ll need:

Onion

Purple eschallots

Celery

Carrots

Garlic

Salt and pepper to taste

Oregano

Garlic powder

Vegetable broth

Directions:

Chop up vegetables roughly (quite small). Sautee in a pot. Add salt, pepper, oregano, garlic powder, white wine and vegetable broth. Mix up with a portable blender, add in pastina (risoni pasta is a good option) and serve once pasta is cooked.

Potato and leek soup recipe

There are few soup recipes as hearty as potato and leek, and TikTok creator @lahbco has a recipe that will take you through every step of making this dish at home.

What you’ll need:

2 leeks

4 sweet potatoes (or white potatoes)

4 garlic cloves

1 tbsp fresh thyme

2 tbsp olive oil

2 tbsp butter

1/2 tsp cumin

1/4 tsp nutmeg

1 cup white wine

4 cups water or vegetable stock

2 bay leaves

1 cup full-fat coconut of heavy cream

Directions:

Slice and chop leeks, chop 4 sweet potatoes, mince garlic and thyme. Heat olive oil and butter in a pot. Saute leeks, garlic, thyme, salt, cumin and nutmeg until they caramelise. Add chopped potatoes and stir until coated. Add in wine and water or stock. If using water, season with salt and pepper. Bring to a boil and add bay leaves, then simmer for 15-20 minutes until potatoes are soft. Remove bay leaves and blend until smooth. Add cream, mix and add salt and pepper to taste. Serve with chilli flakes, fresh crusty bread and a drizzle of cream on top.

Tomato soup recipe

If you’re a tomato soup fan, this recipe from TikTok creator @saucedupfoods is a simple place to start. Follow the video above for a step by step guide, and we’ve broken down the guide for you below.

What you’ll need:

Roma tomatoes (about 8)

1/2 red onion

Red capsicum

2 cloves of garlic

Pepper

Rosemary

Thyme

Sage leaves

Butter

Heavy cream (or milk)

Directions:

Add whole tomatoes, capsicum chopped in quarters, onion roughly chopped and garlic cloves into pot or dutch oven. Drizzle with oil and top with pepper rosemary, thyme, sage leaves and a knob of butter. Cook until soft. Mix vegetables with portable blender. Top with cream and mix until smooth. Serve with fresh basil, grated cheese and freshly toasted bread.

Got a soup recipe you like to whip out in the winter months? Let us know what it is in the comments below.