Colin Fassnidge’s Spiced Butter Pumpkin Is as Tasty as It Is Easy

Colin Fassnidge has popped up once again with a simple but satisfying recipe involving nothing but classic ingredients. This time, he’s shared his take on ‘spiced, roasted butter pumpkin’, and it looks damn delicious — and simple, too. If you’re after an easy mid-week meal while we return to the chaos of a new year, here is your guide to making this dish at home yourself.

Colin Fassnidge’s recipe for spiced roasted butter pumpkin

This pumpkin recipe is about as easy as they come. We’re talking a handful of ingredients and steps to cook the dish. Perfection!

What you’ll need for your spiced roasted pumpkin:

A whole pumpkin

Salt

Butter

Sage

Basil

Chilli oil

Directions for your spiced roasted pumpkin:

There are only really four steps to follow for this one. They are as follows.

Bake your pumpkin for an hour and a half at 180C Remove from the oven, cut out a lid from the top of your pumpkin Fill the inside with butter, sage, salt, basil and chilli oil. Pop the lid back on again Bake it all for another 30 minutes Enjoy!

If you’d like to watch Fassnidge whip this pumpkin dish up with ease, you can find the full video below.

Lead Image Credit: TikTok/Colin Fassnidge