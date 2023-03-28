How to Make Colin Fassnidge’s Buttery ‘Potatoes Anna’

Sweet baby Jesus, do we have a potato recipe for you folks. Meat-loving chef, Colin Fassnidge, has once again taken to TikTok to share an epic take on how to cook your taters.

This recipe is for something called pommes Anna, or potatoes Anna, which is a French-style recipe that takes thinly sliced taters and layers them in a whole lot of butter. Basically, it’s your dream side dish if you are entertaining.

How to make Colin Fassnidge’s potatoes Anna recipe

In the video, Fassnidge explained that the recipe is really just potatoes sliced really finely and layered with butter. Usually, Fassnidge shares, pommes Anna is baked with the lid off, so your potatoes get crisp and brown. In this recipe, however, he is adding in chicken, so it’s a little different.

Here’s a quick rundown of how he whips up this dish.

What you’ll need:

Potatoes

Butter

Bay leaves

Thyme

Garlic

Salt and pepper to season

Directions:

Thinly slice your potatoes. Layer sliced potatoes with butter, herbs and garlic in an oven-safe pot, three times over. Add in a splash of water. Pop on the lid and bake for about 40 minutes at about 160 degrees celcius. If you’d like to add chicken to the mix, you can pop some chicken legs on top of your potatoes, season with salt, pepper and oil and roast the whole thing in the oven together – lid off. This will get the chicken juices to mix into the dish and bring more flavour to the whole thing.

If you’d like to watch Fassnidge’s full TikTok video, you can find it below.

If you decide to give this recipe a try, let us know how you find it in the comments below!