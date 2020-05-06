Grab A 100GB Monthly Phone Plan For Just $38 With This Insane Deal

Image: Adult Swim

We're all going through a bit of a rough period right now but your wallet doesn't have to. New telco Circles.Life is slinging $38 monthly plans with 100GB of data to help you chew up all that content you've been watching.

Circles.Life's $38 per month offering will get you 100GB of data each month as well as 3GB extra, free of charge, if you accidentally go over your inclusions. The best part is it's contract-free so if you decide you're not a fan of the service, you'll be able to cancel it with no fee charged after your first month.

To sweeten the deal even more, the first month is just $20 using the 'WELCOME' code but you'll need to be a new customer to take advantage of the huge saving.

What do we know about Circles.Life?

Circles.Life first jumped into the Australian telco scene in 2019 and has been noted for its impressive deals as it works on carving out its hole on the market. It uses the Optus network so you'll be able to get excellent coverage across most of the country.

How does the Circles.Life deal compare to other plans?

There are plenty of other similarly-priced plans available but none of them will be able to offer up the huge data allowance Circles.Life does. The only plan to come close is Moose's 80GB offering for $46 a month but you'll have to lock yourself into a 12-month contract to get it.

If you'd prefer to stick with the big names, you'll be looking at a lot less data inclusions. Telstra's medium SIM plan is discounted by $10 for the first 12 months so you're getting 60GB a month for $50. Optus similarly has a $49 a month plan with 60GB while Vodafone's $50 Red Plus SIM only deal gets you 60GB a month for $45.

Check out the full range of plans available in the table below.

