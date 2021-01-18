This Telco Just Dropped a Hefty Discount on Mobile Plans for Students

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Calling all data-poor students! If you’re ready to kick your WiFi connection to the curb, listen up because Circles.Life (an Optus-powered telco) has just dropped a series of deals specifically for you (ya lucky sods).

The company released news of their student-focused discounts on January 18, stating that 2020 was a particularly difficult year for university students, with added stresses and a lack of those new connections a fresh year usually brings.

In response, Circles.Life has shared it would like to help “get the new term off to a great start” by offering students more mobile data to “to stay connected with family, friends and new acquaintances, just in time for O-week”.

Not bad, hey?

What’s on offer?

Students are able to nab 20% off mobile plans (all plans) for 12 months, and they can also access three times the data on the 20GB plan.

What was originally 20GB worth of data for $28 is now 60GB for $22 per month.

Full list of available Circles.Life mobile data deals for you below:

Circles.Life has also announced that students who are able to refer 12 friends to sign up to a plan (how persuasive can you guys be?) will not have to pay for a single phone bill for the entire year of 2021.

The deals are available as of 12 pm AEDT January 18, 2021 and run through to the end of the year. Get more details on this here.

In addition to the student-specific deals, the telco is also currently running a 20% discount on all plans under their ‘Hello 2021’ promo. This deal – which can see you get as much as 100GB data at $30 per month, for a year – is available to all customers. The discounted rates will wrap up at the end of the day (January 18, 2021), however, so move quickly.

More on the ‘Hello 2021’ promo here.