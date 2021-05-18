You Can Snag a 100GB Phone Plan for $28/Month During Click Frenzy

If you aren’t familiar with Circles.Life, it’s a relatively new telco that came into the Australian market back in 2019. It’s powered by the Optus network and offers phone plans without contracts, often with big data allowances.

During Click Frenzy Mayhem 2021 the telco is running real hectic SIM-only plan deal. For $28 a month you get a whopping 100GB data, and you don’t even need to sign a contract.

This isn’t the only cheap mobile plan deal running during Click Frenzy Mayhem this year, either. You can check out a few other mobile deals here.

This article has been updated since its original publication.

Circles.Life’s Click Frenzy Mayhem Deals

Circles.Life is offering customers 100GB a month data allowance for just $28 a month. To get this deal, you need to use the promo code 100ITSBACK. The deal is available until May 21.

You will only get the plan at this price for the first 12 months, then it will go back up to $38 a month. But the good news is that $38 is still cheap for a mobile plan with that amount of data. Plus Circles.Life will probably run another promo before then anyway. So, keep your eyes peeled.

This isn’t the only deal that Circles.Life has on offer during Click Frenzy Mayhem. You can also pick up a SIM-only plan with 8GB of data for $8 per month (usually $18/month), and a plan with 50GB of data for $18 per month (usually only 20GB for $28/month). Considering you the data bump up if you spend an extra $10 or $20, why not splash out on the $28/month plan?

The $18/month deal is also only active for the first 12 months you’re with Circles.Life and to get it you need to use the code 50ITSBACK. The $8/month plan is only for the first six months you’re with the telco, and you need to use the promo code 8ITSBACK.

And like all other Circles.Life plans, these are contract free so you can leave at anytime if you find a better deal somewhere else.

This deal ends at 8pm (AEST) May 21. Just follow the links in the table below.

How Does Circles.Life Compares To Other Plans?

For comparison, this is how Circles.Life 100GB plan stack up with their competitors:

Stay tuned to Gizmodo Australia as we bring you the best Click Frenzy Mayhem 2021 deals for all things tech, mobile and gaming.