The Best XXXmas Gift Ideas To Stuff Your Stocking With

Christmas is well and truly on the horizon, folks, which means tis’ the season for present-hunting. If you’re a part of the organised gang, who started writing their gift-giving lists in July, then firstly, we are not the same, but God, I admire you. However, if you’re a part of the latter, who didn’t even realise that tomorrow is December, then hey, join the club.
The good news? No matter what boat you’re in, we have a bunch of gift ideas to get you secret Santa ready in no time. But while you’re shopping for all your nearest and dearest, don’t forget to nab a few things for the number one priority in your life: you! That’s why we’ve rounded up a hot list of sexy Christmas gifts that are sure to put you on the naughty list.
Alternatively, if you’re coupled up and looking for a spicy way to show your affections this year, don’t doubt the power of a good ol’ sex toy that you can both enjoy because this is a great gift idea for couples.
So, if you’re hoping to have yourself a merry little Christmas (in more ways than one), check out our list of sexy gift options below.
Vush Big O’ Bundle, $366
Starring the newly released g-spot vibrator, the cult-fave clitoral suction vibrator and a little tube of intimate lotion, this big bundle offers it all.
You can buy the Big O’ Bundle From Vush ($366) here.
Frenchie Le Petit L’Ultimate Lovers Kit was $101, now $86
Fitted with Frenchie’s best-selling dual motor flexible vibrator, The Double Entendre, as well as their sold-out lube, wet wipes, eye mask and lovers dice, this pack is the ultimate gift for couples (and the complete starter pack to a steamy night).
You can buy the Le Petit L’Ultimate Lovers Kit ($86) from Frenchie here.
NORMAL’s Billie Vibrator, $160
Perfect for both solo and partnered use, this little gem is the ultimate find if you like the feel of a good ol’ gentle stroke. What’s better NORMAL also offers a 100-night stand guarantee, so if you buy it and it simply doesn’t hit the spot – you’re entitled to a full refund.
You can buy the Billie vibrator ($160) from NORMAL here.
Waterproof Splash Blanket, $69
Your clean-up rag has truly never looked better, thanks to Splash Blankets, who have just dropped a new range of waterproof blankets for you to lay down before you do the deed — especially if it’s that time of the month. The perfect gift idea for couples or solo play.
You can buy the Waterproof Splash Blanket ($69) from Splash Blanket here.
Lovense Lush Bullet Vibrator, $136
A wireless, wearable vibrator that you (or your partner) can control at the hands of an app. Time to spice up Christmas lunch, anyone?
You can buy the Lovense Lush Bullet Vibrator ($136) from Amazon here.
Lovehoney Wild Weekend Mega Couple’s Sex Toy Kit (11-piece) was $129.95, now $64.97
Talk about getting into the spirit of things. This Wild Weekend Couple’s Sex Toy Kit comes with 11 pieces of fun, including a range of vibrators, anal toys, cock rings and more for both parties to enjoy.
You can buy the Wild Weekend Couples Sex Toy Kit ($64.97) from Lovehoney here.
F1s Developer’s Kit Red was $369, now $258
Using dual motors, this device claims to “massage with deeply satisfying sonic waves”, which is truly the ultimate act of self-love in my books. Nab yourself one now at this awesome sale price for a limited time only.
You can buy F1s Developer’s Kit ($258) from LELO now.
SONA 2 Cruise was $209, now $157
Described as “a whole new sensation for a whole new orgasm,” you’ll want this little device in your life. Cue some not-so-silent nights.
You can buy the SONA 2 Cruise ($149) from LELO here.
TIANI 24k, $579
This toy set for couples has been lined with 24K gold, so if you want to impress with your sexy gift (and bag a sweet $348 off), this is exactly how to do it, friends.
You can buy the TIANI 24k ($579) from LELO here.
Je Joue Rabbit Bullet Vibrator, $104.95
What about this cute but unassumingly powerful bullet vibrator?!
You can buy Je Joue’s Rabbit Bullet Vibrator ($104.95) from The Iconic here.
ORA 3 was $259, now $194
This fancy-looking device is an oral sex simulator designed for women and people with vaginas. Literally mind-blowing.
You can buy the ORA 3 ($194) from LELO here.
Slow Sex Warming Massage Oil, $44.95
This coconut-scented oil is designed to add an extra element of fun to your play. It also creates a warming sensation when you blow on the skin. A great stocking stuffer if you ask me.
You can buy the Slow Sex Warming Massage Oil ($44.95) from The Iconic here.
Bondage Boutique Red Hot Passion Bedroom Bondage Kit (6-piece) was $74.95, now $44.97
Bondage, but make it festive, baby!
You can buy the Bondage Boutique Red Hot Passion Bedroom Bondage Kit ($44.97) from Lovehoney here.
Happy sexy gift shopping, friends. May your days using these lil’ babies be merry and bright.
Oh, and if you need more (less x-rated) inspiration, we’ve also put together a last-minute gift guide, a guide to food gifts for your foodie friends, and a travel gift guide now that COVID-19 has taken (somewhat of) a backseat. Enjoy!
Log in to comment on this story!Log in