Kmart and Canva Have Dropped a Range of Customisable Christmas Gifts

People love to get things personalised. You could have the most basic, uninspired object in your hand and if you slap a name on it, it will be transformed into something adorable and thoughtful.

Folks also tend to love Kmart. So, if you’re looking to really impress someone with your 2020 gift-giving skills, it’s worth taking a peek at Kmart’s selection of personalised gifts.

The collection of custom-made Christmas gifts is powered by design platform extraordinaire, Canva and spans across a wide range of accessories, home decor, and fashion items.

How does it work?

According to the retail giant, all you need to do to is hop onto their website, select a template from the batch (there are loads) and put your design skills to work. Once you’re happy with the look of your creation, make your purchase and have it created.

Can I get this in time for Christmas?

Kmart specified in an email that if you’re hoping to make Christmas cut-offs, regional and remote orders should be placed online by December 10 and metro orders should be sorted by December 12.

What’s available?

There are a fair few options but here are a few options I found particularly cute:

Soft-cover notebook – $15.00

Medium-sized tote bad – $25.00

Square cushion (extra large size) – $45.00

Framed print A3 landscape – $49.00

Men’s custom t-shirt in navy – $18.00

If you really want to impress your loved ones, you can also hop online and create a customisable Christmas card, too. These little babies are priced at $6 per card.

If you’re looking for more Christmas inspiration (who doesn’t need a little bit of help every so often?) check out our handy gift guides on quick and easy pressies Aussie-owned gift options and even a sex toy-related guide if you’re feeling saucy.

My bet, however, is that these customisable gifts are likely to move off shelves pretty quickly so if you’d like to get one of these under the Christmas tree, I’d get moving as soon as humanly possible.

Happy shopping!