Here Are Our Top Picks From the Good Guys’ Black Friday Sale

While Black Friday 2022 doesn’t technically start for another few days, that hasn’t stopped a few brands and retailers from getting ahead of the pack and launching their deals early. To be honest, we’re not complaining. It gives us more time to check out the deals instead of the mad scramble that usually takes place on Friday.
If a new TV or coffee machine is high on your “To Buy” list, or you’ve finally decided to grab a robot vacuum, then you’ll want to check out The Good Guys’ Black Friday sale. The massive electronics retailer kicked off its sale earlier this week, with massive discounts across a range of appliances and tech. To help you get right to the good stuff, we’ve collected all of the must-have deals from The Good Guys’ Black Friday sale below.
The Good Guys will also be rolling out more and more deals in the lead-up to Black Friday’s official start, so be sure to check back as more bargains rear their heads.
The best deals from The Good Guys’ Black Friday sale
Best Black Friday deals for gaming
- Nintendo Switch Console OLED Model – now $489 (down from $539)
Best Black Friday deals for kitchen and home appliance
- DeLonghi La Specialista Prestigio Coffee Machine – now $899 (down from $999)
- eufy Security Eufycam 3 (4 Pack) & Homebase 3 – now $1,599 (down from $1,999)
- eufy Security Eufycam 3 (2 Pack) & Homebase 3 – now $959 (down from $1,199)
- LG 655L Side By Side Refrigerator – now $1,688 (down from $1,999)
- Nescafe Dolce Gusto Infinissima Capsule Machine – now $59 (down from $89)
- Ninja Foodie Smartlid 14-in-1 Multi Cooker (7.5L) – now $399 (down from $799.99)
- Ninja Nutri Ninja Nutrient & Vitamin Extractor – now $139 (down from $159)
- NUTRIBULLET XXL Digital Air Fryer – now $199 (down from $299)
- Philips Air Fryer Essential Compact – now $99 (down from $199)
- Sunbeam Barista Plus Espresso – now $499 (down from $749)
- Tefal Easy Fry Classic Air Fryer – now $99 (down from $219
Best Black Friday deals for TVs
- Hisense 65″ U8HAU Mini-LED ULED 4K QLED Smart TV – now $1,495 (down from $2,799)
- Hisense 65″ A7 Series UHD 4K Smart TV 2022 – now $888 (down from $995)
- LG 55″ 4K OLED CS Series Smart TV 2022 – now $1,888 (down from $2,695)
- LG 55″ QNED80 4K LED Smart TV 2022 – now $1,295 (down from $1,995)
- LG 65″ QNED80 4K LED Smart TV 2022 – now $1,588 (down from $2,495)
- Samsung 75″ LS03B 4K The Frame QLED Smart TV 2022 – now $2,495 (down from $3,995)
- Samsung 85″ BU8000 4K LED Smart TV 2022 – now $1,888 (down from $2,995)
- Samsung 65″ S95B OLED 4K Smart TV 2022 – now $3,295 (down from $4,495)
- Sony 65″ BRAVIA XR OLED 4K Google TV 2022 – now $2,995 (down from $3,795)
- Sony 75″ X85K Bravia 4K LED 200Hz Google TV 2022 – now $2,495 (down from $3,495)
- TCL 55″ Mini LED Google TV 2022 – now $1,188 (down from $1,999)
- TCL 55″ C727 4K QLED Full Array Android TV – now $895 (down from $1,295)
- TCL 58″ QUHD 4K Google TV 2022 – now $595 (down from $895)
- TCL 65″ C835 Mini LED Google TV 2022 – now $1,488 (down from $2,999)
Best Black Friday deals for headphones
- Apple AirPods (Gen 2) – now $189 (down from $219
- Bose QuietComfort 45 Wireless NC Headphones – now $399 (down from $499.95)
- Jabra Elite 3 Earbuds – now $99 (down from $119)
- Jabra Elite 4 Active Earbuds – now $119 (down from $179)
- Jabra Elite 7 Active Earbuds – now $159 (down from $279)
- Samsung Galaxy Buds Live – now $124 (down from $249)
- Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 – now $299 (down from $399.95)
- Sennheiser CX Plus True Wireless – now $159 (down from $259.95)
- Sennheiser HD 450BT Noise Cancelling Headphones – now $149 (down from $299.95)
Best Black Friday deals for home audio
- Audio Technica Professional Direct Drive Turntable – now $489 (down from $699)
- Audio Technica Turntable (with Bluetooth) – now $272 (down from $389)
- Bose SoundLink Flex Bluetooth speaker – now $199 (down from $250)
- Hisense 2.1ch 200W Soundbar – now $199 (down from $249)
- Hisense 3.1 Ch Dolby Atmos 280W Soundbar – now $299 (down from $399)
- LG 2.1Ch 400W Soundbar – now $299 (down from $475)
- Samsung 3.1.2Ch Dolby Atmos Soundbar – now $499 (down from $899)
- Sony 2.0Ch 120W Soundbar – now $177 (down from $249)
- Ultimate Ears BOOM 3 – now $147 (down from $229)
Best Black Friday deals for vacuums
- Bosch Readyy’y Cordless 2-in-1 Vacuum Cleaner – now $199 (down from $259)
- Dyson V8 Origin Plus Cordless Vacuum – now $477 (down from $699)
- Dyson V12 Detect Slim Absolute Cordless Vacuum – now $968 (down from $1,299)
- Ecovacs Deebot Ozmo T8 – now $586 (down from $999)
- Ecovacs Deebot Ozmo T8+ – now $799 (down from $899)
- Ecovacs DEEBOT X1 PLUS Robotic Vacuum – now $1,487 (down from $1,899)
- Ecovacs DEEBOT X1 OMNI Robotic Vacuum – now $1,999 (down from $2,499)
- Electrolux Ergorapido Classic Stick Vacuum 14.4V – now $199 (down from $249)
- iRobot Roomba i3 Robot Vacuum – now $799 (down from $999)
- iRobot Roomba J7+ Robot Vacuum – now $1,649 (down from $1,799)
Best Black Friday deals for laptops and computers
- Acer Aspire 5 15.6″ Win 11 Laptop – now $737 (down from $1,399)
- ASUS 14″ Pentium Silver 8GB 256GB Laptop – now $449 (down from $799)
- ASUS Vivobook 15.6″ i3 8GB 512GB Laptop – now $699 (down from $1,099)
- Dell Inspiron 3000 15.6″ Win 11 Laptop – now $629 (down from $899)
- Dell G15 15.6″ RTX 3050 Ti 4GB Win 11 Gaming Laptop – now $1,549 (down from $2,299)
- Dell 24″ FHD Curved Gaming Monitor – now $300 (down from $429)
- Dell 32″ QHD Curved Gaming Monitor – now $524 (down from $699)
- Dell 27″ 4K UHD Monitor – now $396 (down from $529)
- Dell 27″ QHD Monitor – now $336 (down from $449)
- HP 14″ AMD 3020e 4GB 128GB Laptop – now $439 (down from $649)
- HP Pavilion x360 14″ i5 8GB 256GB 2-in-1 – now $999 (down from $1,399)
- HP Pavilion x360 14″ i7 16GB 512GB 2-in-1 – now $1,399 (down from $2,099)
- Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 14″ Win 11 Laptop – now $598 (down from $999)
- Lenovo 27″ G27q-30 QHD Gaming Monitor – now $335 (down from $479)
- Lenovo 27″ G27q-20 QHD 165Hz Gaming Monitor – now $384 (down from $499)
- Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 12.4″ i5 8GB 256GB Pl – now $1,047 (down from $1,397)
- Microsoft Surface Pro 8 13″ i5 8GB 128GB Platinum – now $1,236 (down from $1,649)
