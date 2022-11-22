Level Up Your Life

Normal’s Offering Two-For-One Sex Toys This Black Friday, so Alert the Group Chat Immediately

Tiffany Forbes

Published 2 hours ago: November 22, 2022 at 12:31 pm -
Black Friday 2022
normalsex toys
Image: NORMAL
Folks, do I have good news for you. Our favourite sex toy brand NORMAL has got a cheeky announcement. It starts with ‘Buy One’ and ends with ‘Get Two Free’. Yep, that’s right, if you nab one vibrator this weekend, you’ll get a second completely free to celebrate the Black Friday sale period.

All you have to do is head over to NORMAL’s website right now and sign up for early sale access by subscribing to their emails. In return, you’ll get given an exclusive code to use at the checkout. If NORMAL’s past sales are anything to go by, you’ll want to get in quick before all the best-sellers get snatched up.

Speaking of, if you’re unsure what to start with, you can take NORMAL’s quiz (which takes less than three minutes to complete, we promise) to get personalised recommendations on which toy will suit you and your personal needs and wants best. They also offer a 100-Night Stand policy if you’re not happy with your purchase, so get browsing, stat.

To kick things off, here’s a round-up of our faves…

Frankie (two for $80)

Sex toys, normal sex toys, sex toys Australia

Created for either solo or partnered use, Frankie concentrates vibrations into a rounded point that can be focussed on tighter spots (like the clitoris), helping you find the perfect spots and motions that work for you.

Piper (two for $225)

Normal’s Offering Two-For-One Sex Toys This Black Friday, so Alert the Group Chat Immediately

Made to provide a sense of blended stimulation (aka internal stimulation of the vagina, plus external stimulation of the area around the clitoris and the vulva), Piper is made for those that like to enhance penetrative sex with stimulation around the clitoris.

Flynn (two for $160)

Sex toys, normal sex toys, sex toys Australia

Made to sit around the base of a penis or dildo, the pressure of the Flynn ring helps to strengthen and sustain erections, while the vibrating option helps to provide stimulation to a partner at the point of penetration.

Darcy (two for $225)

Normal’s Offering Two-For-One Sex Toys This Black Friday, so Alert the Group Chat Immediately

Designed with a longer arm for the feeling of full penetration, plus a bulb that can explore focused spots internally (like the ‘g spot’) and externally (like the clitoris and vulva), the Darcy is a good all-rounder. Grab one for you and your bestie for half the cost now.

Toy and Hand Cleaning Spray (two for $25)

Sex toys, normal sex toys, sex toys Australia

If you can’t always get to the bathroom sink to give your sex toys a wash after play, this citrus-scented cleansing spray made specifically for your toys, and other surfaces used during sex will keep everything fresh and clean.

Interested in checking out the full range? Visit NORMAL here.

