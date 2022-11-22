Sonos’ Black Friday Sale Is The Perfect Excuse To Upgrade Your Home Theatre

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Listen up, because you’re not going to want to miss Sonos’ Black Friday sale. The premium audio brand has slashed up to $300 off a wide range of its speakers and is also offering a stack of multi-speaker bundle sets, with savings of up to $640 off. If you’re looking to either start putting together your home theatre setup or upgrade your current one, these offers are pretty hard to miss.

Here are the best deals from Sonos’ Black Friday sale.

The best deals from Sonos’ Black Friday 2022 sale

Save up to $300 off a Sonos speaker

If you’re looking to upgrade your home audio setup, there are a few decent sale options to pick from.

The Beam (save $100) is a compact soundbar that really packs a punch. It includes the Dolby Atmos feature for immersive 3D surround sound and has been engineered to help increase audio clarity. So say goodbye to having to switch on subtitles for everything you watch because everything gets lost in your TV’s sound mix. It’s a great pick if you’re after an entry-level soundbar.

If you want something a bit more advanced and are a real stickler for audio quality, then the Arc (save $300) soundbar might be your best port of call. This premium soundbar fires off audio in all directions, with incredibly crisp Dolby Atmos surround sound. It also has an audio calibration feature called “Trueplay tuning”, which is able to analyse the room the Arc is located in and optimise its output for the best sound possible.

Moving outside of your living room, the portability of the Roam (save $50) makes it a great companion if you’re looking option for something that can bring the vibes to any summer picnics or beach trips you have planned.

Here are the best Black Friday speaker sales that Sonos has on offer:

Save up to $640 off with a speaker bundle deal

Looking to go the whole nine yards and grab a multi-channel speaker system? Then you’ll be happy to know that Sonos is offering a few bundle deals for its various wireless speakers. So if you’re after a soundbar but also want a bassy sub to pair with it, or really want to put the “surround” surround sound, these bundle deals are worth a look at.

If your favourite part of the theatre experience is feeling your entire skeleton rumble thanks to the heavy-duty surround sound system, then these Sonos bundle deals are a great way to bring that feeling into your own living room. Just BYO popcorn.

Here are a few highlights from Sonos’ Black Friday speaker bundle sales:

You can shop the rest of Sonos’ Black Friday sale here.

Want more Black Friday 2022 deals?

Check out more of Lifehacker Australia’s Black Friday 2022 sale round-ups below: