Click Frenzy Clean Up: Get Up to $400 off Dyson Products, From Hair to Floors

If you’re one of those people who absolutely despises lugging around one of those old-fashioned vacuum cleaners (read: the ones that get tangled on every turn and lose suction after three uses), but can’t stand to feel crumbs and dirt underfoot, boy, do we have some good news for you?! Dyson is currently offering up to $400 off RRP on some of their most popular stick vacuums, purifiers and hot tools to celebrate Click Frenzy 2022!
If you’ve never had the spare cash to invest in a Dyson but have yearned for its supreme sucking abilities — now’s the time to get your hands on one of the below great Dyson sales. The sale starts today (November 8) and runs until midnight, Friday (November 11), so we suggest getting in quick, folks.
Ahead, we’ve rounded up exactly what’s on offer to make things that little bit easier for you. Thank us later.
Dyson Stick Vacuum sale
- Save $400 on the Dyson V8 Absolute cordless vacuum (now $599)
- Save $300 on the Dyson V12 Detect Slim Complete (now $999)
- Save $250 on the Dyson V15 Detect Complete vacuum (now $1,299)
- Save $200 on the Dyson V10 cordless vacuum (now $799)
Dyson Purifier deals
- Save $300 on the Dyson Purifier Cool (now $599)
- Get the Dyson Pure Hot + Cool link for a limited sale price of $599
Dyson Hair Tool deals
- Save $200 on the Dyson Corrale Hair Straightener (now $499)
- Get a free bonus gift worth $99 with any Dyson Airwrap purchase
- Get three bonus gifts valued up to $179 with any Dyson Supersonic Hairdryer purchases
