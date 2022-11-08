Level Up Your Life

Click Frenzy Clean Up: Get Up to $400 off Dyson Products, From Hair to Floors

1

Bree Grant

Published 2 hours ago: November 8, 2022 at 4:35 pm -
Filed to:cleaning
click frenzy 2022dealsdysonvacuum
We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page.

If you’re one of those people who absolutely despises lugging around one of those old-fashioned vacuum cleaners (read: the ones that get tangled on every turn and lose suction after three uses), but can’t stand to feel crumbs and dirt underfoot, boy, do we have some good news for you?! Dyson is currently offering up to $400 off RRP on some of their most popular stick vacuums, purifiers and hot tools to celebrate Click Frenzy 2022!

If you’ve never had the spare cash to invest in a Dyson but have yearned for its supreme sucking abilities — now’s the time to get your hands on one of the below great Dyson sales. The sale starts today (November 8) and runs until midnight, Friday (November 11), so we suggest getting in quick, folks.

Ahead, we’ve rounded up exactly what’s on offer to make things that little bit easier for you. Thank us later.

Dyson Stick Vacuum sale

Image: Dyson

Dyson Purifier deals

Image: Dyson

Dyson Hair Tool deals

Image: Dyson

If you liked this Dyson vacuum sale, there’s a whole lot more where that came from. Check out this complete list of Click Frenzy’s fashion, tech, beauty and homeware deals here.

  • Dyson are overpriced junk, from short runtime, dust container latches that break after a year, and a whole raft of other complaints, you are just paying for a name, not quality. Try the Airram from Bissell, much better, much cheaper.

