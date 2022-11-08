Koala’s Taking up to $800 off for Click Frenzy, if You’re After Sweet Dreams

One of the best parts about this time of year, aside from the sun coming out to play, is that all our favourite brands and retailers usually treat us to some epic Click Frenzy sales — one of which are our friends (read: sleep experts) over at Koala.

Now, we doubt you need an introduction to Koala mattresses at this stage, but they’re the company that ships the iconic mattresses in manageable boxes. You know the ones that spring open as soon as you slice the plastic open?!

They’re notorious for throwing huge sales for all sorts of occasions. So if you’re hunting for the best deals on mattresses and furniture this Click Frenzy, look no further than these guys who are slinging massive savings on bedding and homewares from now (November 8) until Thursday (November 10).

That’s a whole almost three days to shop the mammoth sale. The best part? The more you spend, the more you save!

Spend $500, save $50

Spend $1000, save $150

Spend $1,500, save $250

Spend $2000, save $350

Spend $3000, save $600

Spend $4000, save $800

So, let’s unpack what exactly is on offer for Koala’s Click Frenzy sale, shall we?

Starting in the bedroom, you can save $250 on Koala’s award-winning Calm As Queen Mattress, or better yet, $600 when you pair it with the Paddington Bed Base and Koala’s two best-selling bedside tables.

Oh, and you can also score the Soul Mate King Mattress, one of Koala’s luscious, sustainable french flax sheet and duvet sets, plus two of Australia’s top-rated pillows for a really nice $800 off if you want to upgrade the whole lot!

Now, moving on to the lounge room…

You’re in luck because you can finally get some cash (aka $350) off Koala’s famous sofa bed and Tencel Sheet Set if you’re the resident hostess with the mostess. Trust us, your guests will thank you for this one. Not only is it super comfortable, but you can go from sitting to snoozing in mere minutes.

If you need a sofa without the bed, Koala’s also wiped a cool $350 off its three-seat lounging sofa when you get the matching ottoman and rectangular coffee table.

Clearly feeling super generous, our sleep experts are also offering discounts on their home office range, so if your workplace is following a hybrid WFH model, you can sort yourself out with $350 off a sturdy desk and comfy office chair.

As per Koala’s policy, all the products will also come with that nice risk-free 120-night trial and fast, fuss-free delivery for metro areas, so you can test and try their product from the comfort of your own home.

You can check out more of Koala’s Click Frenzy Spend & Save mattress sale right here. You can also shop a bunch of other fashion, beauty and homeware Click Frenzy sales here, too.