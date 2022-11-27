Even NBN Is on Sale for Cyber Monday

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales have officially begun, which is great news if you’re looking to upgrade to a faster NBN connection or just want to pay a little bit less every month. We’ve rounded up the best Black Friday deals that are currently available for NBN, along with some 50 home internet offers.

You can check out these Black Friday internet deals below.

The best Black Friday and Cyber Monday NBN and internet deals

Aussie Broadband’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals

As far as NBN connections go, Aussie Broadband is one of the best. This internet provider has pretty reliable service, with some of the highest typical evening speeds across NBN tiers.

During Black Friday and Cyber Monday, you can score a discount across its faster NBN plans. If you pick up Aussie Broadband’s NBN 100, NBN 250 or NBN 1000 plan, you’ll save $10 each month for the first twelve months you’re connected. You’ll need to use the promo code BF10 when checking out.

You can check out these Black Friday Aussie Broadband NBN plans in the table below:

Optus’ Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals

For Black Friday and Cyber Monday, Optus is offering $20 per month off its NBN 100 plan for the first six months, $30 off its NBN 250 plan for the first six months and $30 off NBN 1000 for the first six months. These plans are contract-free; you’re more than able to give them the flick the moment the discounted period has ended. However, if you leave within the first six months, you’ll have to pay a modem fee.

Save 50% off 5G home internet plans

If you’re looking to try out an NBN alternative, then you’ll want to check out these Cyber Monday home internet deals. TPG, iiNet and Vodafone are all offering 50% off their 5G home internet plans for the first six months you’re connected.

On top of this, the first month of your plan with TPG, iiNet or Vodafone will be totally free (the six-month discount kicks in on your first non-free month).

You can check out these Black Friday 5G home internet deals below.

Deals for NBN 50 plans

While these aren’t Black Friday or Cyber Monday offers, a good NBN 50 plan deal is always worth your time. You can find a round-up of all the NBN 50 plans that currently have deals running in the table below.

This article has been updated since its original publish date.