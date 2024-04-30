Everything Coming to Netflix, Stan, Prime Video, Disney+, Binge, Apple TV+ and Paramount+ in May

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Another month has rolled by, and as we enter May, there are a number of new and exciting things coming to our streaming services.

This month, we can look forward to the highly-anticipated rom-com starring Anne Hathaway and Nicholas Galitzine, The Idea of You, on Prime Video, Barbie finally comes to streaming on Binge, and Bridgerton is back on Netflix.

Here’s everything you can find streaming on Netflix, Stan, Binge, Disney+, Apple TV+, Paramount+, Prime Video and PEDESTRIAN TELEVISION in May 2024.

What’s new on Netflix in May?

May 1

Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar

Frankly Speaking

Down the Rabbit Hole

Drew Special: Super Soft Power

Justice League: Warworld

Mortal Kombat Legends: Cage Match

Jujutsu Kaisen 0: The Movie

May 2

A Man in Full

Beautiful Rebel

Secrets of the Neanderthals

T . P BON

May 3

The Unbroken Voice – Season 2

Postcards

Selling the O.C. – Season 3

Unfrosted

John Mulaney Presents: Everybody’s in L.A.

May 4

Katt Williams: Woke Foke

May 5

The Atypical Family

Roast of Tom Brady

May 7

Super Rich in Korea

After Ever Happy

Fall

May 8

The Final: Attack on Wembley

Barbie

May 9

Thank You, Next

Bodkin

Mother of The Bride

The Guardian of the Monarchs

May 10

The Ultimatum: South Africa

Cooking Up Murder: Uncovering the Story of César Román

Living with Leopards

Pokémon Horizons: The Series Part 2

Blood of Zeus – Season 2

May 11

Mark Twain Prize Award: Kevin Hart

May 13

Princess Power – Season 3

May 15

Ashley Madison: Sex, Lies, Scandal

May 16

Maestro in Blue – Season 2

Bridgerton – Season 3 Part 1

Spider-Man: No Way Home (Extended Version)

Smile

May 17

The 8 Show

Power

Thelma the Unicorn

Chaos Walking

May 18

Below Deck Sailing Yacht – Season 1

May 19

Golden Kamuy

May 21

Rachel Feinstein: Big Guy

May 22

Toughest Forces on Earth

May 23

Tires

In Good Hands 2

Franco Escamilla: Ladies’ Man

El vendedor de ilusiones: El caso Generación Zoe

Garouden: The Way of the Line Wolf

May 24

Mulligan – Part 2

Atlas

Jurassic World: Chaos Theory

My Oni Girl

May 29

Bionic

Colours of Evil: Red

Dancing with the Devil: The 7M TikTok Cult

May 30

Eric

Geek Girl

May 31

How to Ruin Love: The Proposal

Raising Voices

A Part of You

Tokunbo

Five Nights at Freddy’s

What’s new on Stan in May?

May 1

Love Triangle UK – Season 1, Episode 4 (new episodes weekly)

White House Down

The Salisbury Poisonings – Season 1

Burning Days

May 2

The Tattooist of Auschwitz – Season 1

Walker – Season 4, Episode 5 (new episodes weekly)

Geordie OGs – Seasons 1-2

May 3

Hacks – Season 3, Episodes 1-2 (new episodes weekly)

Patti Stanger: The Matchmaker – Season 1, Episode 4 (new episodes weekly)

Colombiana

Intruders (2016)

May 4

Jobs

The Most Beautiful Day in the World

Wild Seas

May 5

Hidden Figures

Four’s a Crowd

May 6

Sullivan’s Crossing – Season 2, Episode 4 (new episodes weekly)

Dear David

Clouds of Sils Maria

May 7

All American – Season 6, Episode 6 (new episodes weekly)

Darkland: The Return

May 8

The Expatriate

Hard Sun – Season 1

May 9

Failure to Launch

Bright Star

History of the Occult

May 10

Mid90s

Are You The One UK – Season 1

3rd Rock From the Sun – Seasons 1-6

May 11

Mrs Doubtfire

The Last Night of Amore

May 12

High – Season 2

Predestination

Love Thing

May 13

Alma & Oskar

May 14

Suite Francaise

The Help (2011)

May 15

Little Bird – Season 1

The Physician

A Girl Returned

May 16

Celebrity Ex on the Beach – Seasons 1-2

May 17

Teen Spirit

Dublin Murders – Season 1

The Eight Hundred

May 18

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars – Season 9, Episode 1-2 (new episodes weekly)

EO

Murder on the Orient Express (2017)

May 19

Mark Felt: Man Who Brought Down the White House

Shinjuku Incident

May 20

X + Y

Believer

May 21

At War With Love

May 22

American Ninja Warrior – Season 15

Dark Skies

May 23

Insomnia – Season 1, Episodes 1-2 (new episodes weekly)

Face/Off

Loro: The Director’s Cut Pt 1 + Pt 2

May 24

Anatomy of a Fall

May 25

Flashdance (1983)

Butterfly – Season 1

The Fault in Our Stars

May 26

Revealed: Renee Gracie – Fireproof

The Core

Lord, Give Me Patience

May 27

Those Happy Years

May 28

The Combination

The Combination: Redemption

Bangla

May 29

Baghdad Central – Season 1

Braveheart

May 30

Three Thousand Years of Longing

Sacro Gra

May 31

We Are Lady Parts – Season 2

Float

Disobedience

The Family

What’s new on Disney+ Australia in May?

May 1

Shardlake

May 3

FX’s Welcome to Wrexham – Season 3

Prom Dates

Beneath the Planet of the Apes

Conquest of the Planet of the Apes

May 4

Star Wars: Tales of the Empire

How Not to Draw – Seasons 1-2

May 5

Monsters at Work – Season 2

May 8

Let It Be

May 10

Past Lies – Season 1

May 11

Doctor Who – Season 14

May 14

Crash – Season 1

May 15

Uncle Samsik – Season 1

Queen Rock Montreal

May 17

Billy & Molly: An Otter Love Story

May 22

Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of X-Men ’97

Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life – Season 2 (new episodes)

Pauline – Season 1

Mickey Mouse Funhouse – Season 3

May 23

The Kardashians – Season 5

May 24

The Beach Boys

May 31

Jim Henson Idea Man

What’s new on Binge in May?

May 1

Inside the Shein Machine

Monk – Seasons 1-4

Deadly Decisions

The First 48 – Season 18, Episode 22

El Accidente – Season 1

Afterburn – Season 24, Episode 8 (new episodes weekly)

Days of Our Lives – Season 59, Episode 249 (daily episodes)

Honor – Season 2

The Young & The Restless – Season 52, Episode 212 (daily episodes)

48 Hours to Victory – Season 1

Vanderpump Rules – Season 11, Episode 14 (new episodes weekly)

Jeopardy! – Season 39, Episode 198 (daily episodes)

The Cleaning Lady – Season 3, Episode 8 (new episodes weekly)

Emmerdale – Episode 9933 (daily episodes)

Coronation Street – Episode 11234 (daily episodes)

EastEnders – Episode 6885 (daily episodes)

Amanda & Alan’s Italian Job – Season 2, Episode 7 (new episodes weekly)

Meg 2: The Trench

Room 212

A Quiet Passion

Drop Dead Fred

The Little Hours

Brewster’s MIllions

Someone Kind of Wonderful

May 2

Hotel Portofino – Season 3, Episode 2 (new episodes weekly)

Chicago P.D. – Season 11, Episode 10 (new episodes weekly)

Animal Control – Season 2, Episodes 8-9

The Girls on the Bus – Season 1, Episode 9 (new episodes weekly)

China Rising

Top Chef – Season 21, Episode 7 (new episodes weekly)

New Nurses – Season 2

Turtles All the Way Down

Leatherheads

The Other Boleyn Girl

May 3

Gogglebox UK – Season 22, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)

Alice & Jack – Season 1, Episode 3 (new episodes weekly)

Missile From the East

FBOY Island USA – Season 3

#textmewhenyougethome – Season 2

Bad Blood – Toppling Turnbull

Big Shots Anti-Vaxxers Exposed

Taskmaster – Season 17, Episode 6 (new episodes weekly)

Law & Order – Season 23, Episode 12 (new episodes weekly)

Summer House – Season 8, Episode 11 (new episodes weekly)

Bottom Line – Season 2024 – Episode 18 (new episodes weekly)

Catching the Claremont Killer: The Untold Story

Swamp People: Serpent Invasion – Season 3

Law & Order: Criminal Intent – Season 1, Episode 8 (new episodes weekly)

Lust, Lies & Polygamy

Ann Rule’s A Murder to Remember

May 4

Superfan – Season 1, Episode 4 (new episodes weekly)

Jerrod – Season 1, Episode 6 (new episodes weekly)

S.W.A.T. – Season 7, Episode 11 (new episodes weekly)

Life Below Zero – Season 11, Episode 1-2 (new episodes weekly)

Real Time with Bill Maher – Season 22, Episode 14 (new episodes weekly)

The Great South African Bake Off – Season 4, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)

My Husband’s Seven Wives

The Neighbours Are Watching

Murder At the Country Club

May 5

Truelove – Season 1, Episode 5 (new episodes weekly)

The Real Housewives of Johannesburg – Season 3, Episode 7 (new episodes weekly)

The Graham Norton Show – Season 31, Episode 7 (new episodes weekly)

Secret Love Triangle

Secrets in the Desert

May 6

The Sympathizer – Season 1, Episode 4 (new episodes weekly)

Jinx: Life & Death of Robert Durst – Season 2, Episode 3 (new episodes weekly)

Grimsburg – Season 1, Episode 12 (new episodes weekly)

Swamp People: Serpent Invasion – Season 3

Krapopolis – Season 1, Episode 21 (new episodes weekly)

Australia’s Cocaine Crisis

Cooking With the Stars – Season 2

The Great North – Season 4, Episode 12 (new episodes weekly)

Saturday Night Live – Season 49, Episode 18 (new episodes weekly)

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver – Season 11, Episode 10 (new episodes weekly)

Take in Montana

The Venice Murders

May 7

Real Housewives of New Jersey – Season 14, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)

New Blood: Morrison’s Miracle

Auschwitz – One Day

Below Deck – Season 11, Episode 14 (new episodes weekly)

Insight – Season 2024 (new episodes weekly)

Real Housewives of Cheshire – Season 17, Episode 4 (new episodes weekly)

The Great Canadian Bake Off – Season 6, Episode 2 (new episodes weekly)

Lawyer X: The Untold Story

May 8

Shelved – Season 1

Sell This House – Season 11

Saving Lives at Sea – Season 3

Afterburn – Season 24, Episode 19 (new episodes weekly)

The Cleaning Lady – Season 3, Episode 9-10 (new episodes weekly)

Ancient Secrets of Althorp with Charles Spencer

Barbie

Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie

May 9

Pretty Little Liars: Summer School – Season 2, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)

Eden: Untamed Planet – Season 1

What Really Happened in Wuhan

Whitstable Pearl – Season 2

Deepwater Salvage – Season 2

May 10

Simply Raymond Blanc – Season 2

Nick Knowles Heritage Rescue – Seasons 1

Hospital – Season 6

Countdown to Surrender – The Last 100 Days – Season 1

Simply Raymond Blanc – Season 2

Nick Knowles Heritage Rescue – Season 1

The Exorcist Believer

May 11

George Michael: Portrait of An Artist

May 12

Nikki Glaser: Someday You’ll Die

Rock Hudson: All That Heaven Allowed

The Tasting

May 13

Eat Well For Less: New Zealand – Season 4

Expend4bles

May 14

Antiques Road Trip – Season 25

May 15

Billionaire Murders – Season 1

24 Hours In Police Custody – Season 5, Episodes 17-24

May 16

Confessions of a Psycho Killer

May 20

Styled – Season 1

Vida the Vet – Season 1

The Campaign Uncovered

The Belt Report: Pell Exclusive

May 21

Stax: Soulsville USA – Season 1

Frozen Planet II – Season 2

Changing Our Nation

The Cult of Dan Andrews

May 22

Haters Online: Erin Molan Fights Back

Liberals in Power

World’s Most Expensive Cruise – Season 3

Emergency Helicopter Medics – Season 1

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning

May 23

Men in the Mirror: Rudd & Turnbull

Who Murdered Marea?

Paediatric Rescue – Season 1

Ronnie’s

Britain’s Most Scenic Countries: Norfolk & Suffolk – Season 1

May 24

Your ABC Exposed

MH370: The Final Search

Ancient Superstructures – Season 2

May 28

Christina on the Coast – Season 4

Cruising the Med – Season 1

American Pickers – Season 19, Episode 40-41

Location, Location, Location – Season 27

Chopped Next Gen – Season 1

May 29

Movie Pass, Movie Crash

May 30

Colin From Accounts – Season 2, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)

Grand Designs: The Street – Season 3

May December

May 31

Interior Design Masters With Alan Carr – Season 5, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)

Thanksgiving

What’s new on Prime Video Australia in May?

May 1

Mannequin (1987)

Of Mice and Men

Mr Robot – Seasons 1-4

Friday Night Lights – Seasons 1-5

The Bold Type – Seasons 1-5

Parks and Recreation – Seasons 1-7

May 2

The Idea of You

Young Rock – Season 1

May 3

Clarkson’s Farm – Season 3, Part 1

About My Father

May 6

Bring Him to Me

May 7

Muriel’s Wedding

May 9

Maxton Hall – The World Between Us

The Goat – Season 1

May 10

Clarkson’s Farm – Season 3, Part 2

Arthur the King

May 13

The Expend4bles

May 14

Gamer

May 15

Columbo – Season 1-9

May 16

Academy of Country Music Awards

May 17

Beyond the Veil – Season 2

May 19

Edge of Tomorrow

May 21

The Time Traveller’s Wife

May 23

The Blue Angels

May 24

The Test – Season 3

May 28

The Dive

My Spy

May 30

May December

May 31

The Outlaws – Season 3

Thanksgiving

What’s new on Paramount+ Australia in May?

May 2

Behind the Music – Season 2

May 3

Buffy the Vampire Slayer – Seasons 1-7

May 7

Catfish – Season 9

May 8

PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie

May 11

Halloween Ends

PAW Patrol – Season 10 (new episodes weekly)

May 13

The X Files – Season 1-4

May 15

Blaze and The Monster Machines – Season 7

May 17

Top Gear Australia (new episodes weekly)

May 20

The X Files – Seasons 5-8

May 24

Evil – Season 4 (new episodes weekly)

May 25

Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

Bros

May 27

The X Files – Seasons 9-11

May 28

Help! I’m in a Secret Relationship – Season 3 (new episodes weekly)

What’s new on Apple TV+ Australia in May?

May 1

Acapulco – Season 3

May 8

Dark Matter

Hollywood Con Queen

May 17

The Big Cigar

May 22

Trying – Season 4

What’s new on PEDESTRIAN TELEVISION in May?

Did you know our parent company, Pedestrian Group, has a TV channel now? Well, it does, and it's streaming good stuff 24/7 for free on 9Now.

Iron Chef

Hot Ones – Season 15

Guga Foods

Cheaters

Above Average Presents

Adult Ed.

Tales From 88

Rostered On – Season 2

Gary Busey, Pet Judge

Watch all this and more for free on PEDESTRIAN TELEVISION live or on demand.

