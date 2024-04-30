Everything Coming to Netflix, Stan, Prime Video, Disney+, Binge, Apple TV+ and Paramount+ in May

Another month has rolled by, and as we enter May, there are a number of new and exciting things coming to our streaming services.
This month, we can look forward to the highly-anticipated rom-com starring Anne Hathaway and Nicholas Galitzine, The Idea of You, on Prime Video, Barbie finally comes to streaming on Binge, and Bridgerton is back on Netflix.
Here’s everything you can find streaming on Netflix, Stan, Binge, Disney+, Apple TV+, Paramount+, Prime Video and PEDESTRIAN TELEVISION in May 2024.
What’s new on Netflix in May?
May 1
- Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar
- Frankly Speaking
- Down the Rabbit Hole
- Drew Special: Super Soft Power
- Justice League: Warworld
- Mortal Kombat Legends: Cage Match
- Jujutsu Kaisen 0: The Movie
May 2
- A Man in Full
- Beautiful Rebel
- Secrets of the Neanderthals
- T . P BON
May 3
- The Unbroken Voice – Season 2
- Postcards
- Selling the O.C. – Season 3
- Unfrosted
- John Mulaney Presents: Everybody’s in L.A.
May 4
- Katt Williams: Woke Foke
May 5
- The Atypical Family
- Roast of Tom Brady
May 7
- Super Rich in Korea
- After Ever Happy
- Fall
May 8
- The Final: Attack on Wembley
- Barbie
May 9
- Thank You, Next
- Bodkin
- Mother of The Bride
- The Guardian of the Monarchs
May 10
- The Ultimatum: South Africa
- Cooking Up Murder: Uncovering the Story of César Román
- Living with Leopards
- Pokémon Horizons: The Series Part 2
- Blood of Zeus – Season 2
May 11
- Mark Twain Prize Award: Kevin Hart
May 13
- Princess Power – Season 3
May 15
- Ashley Madison: Sex, Lies, Scandal
May 16
- Maestro in Blue – Season 2
- Bridgerton – Season 3 Part 1
- Spider-Man: No Way Home (Extended Version)
- Smile
May 17
- The 8 Show
- Power
- Thelma the Unicorn
- Chaos Walking
May 18
- Below Deck Sailing Yacht – Season 1
May 19
- Golden Kamuy
May 21
- Rachel Feinstein: Big Guy
May 22
- Toughest Forces on Earth
May 23
- Tires
- In Good Hands 2
- Franco Escamilla: Ladies’ Man
- El vendedor de ilusiones: El caso Generación Zoe
- Garouden: The Way of the Line Wolf
May 24
- Mulligan – Part 2
- Atlas
- Jurassic World: Chaos Theory
- My Oni Girl
May 29
- Bionic
- Colours of Evil: Red
- Dancing with the Devil: The 7M TikTok Cult
May 30
- Eric
- Geek Girl
May 31
- How to Ruin Love: The Proposal
- Raising Voices
- A Part of You
- Tokunbo
- Five Nights at Freddy’s
What’s new on Stan in May?
May 1
- Love Triangle UK – Season 1, Episode 4 (new episodes weekly)
- White House Down
- The Salisbury Poisonings – Season 1
- Burning Days
May 2
- The Tattooist of Auschwitz – Season 1
- Walker – Season 4, Episode 5 (new episodes weekly)
- Geordie OGs – Seasons 1-2
May 3
- Hacks – Season 3, Episodes 1-2 (new episodes weekly)
- Patti Stanger: The Matchmaker – Season 1, Episode 4 (new episodes weekly)
- Colombiana
- Intruders (2016)
May 4
- Jobs
- The Most Beautiful Day in the World
- Wild Seas
May 5
- Hidden Figures
- Four’s a Crowd
May 6
- Sullivan’s Crossing – Season 2, Episode 4 (new episodes weekly)
- Dear David
- Clouds of Sils Maria
May 7
- All American – Season 6, Episode 6 (new episodes weekly)
- Darkland: The Return
May 8
- The Expatriate
- Hard Sun – Season 1
May 9
- Failure to Launch
- Bright Star
- History of the Occult
May 10
- Mid90s
- Are You The One UK – Season 1
- 3rd Rock From the Sun – Seasons 1-6
May 11
- Mrs Doubtfire
- The Last Night of Amore
May 12
- High – Season 2
- Predestination
- Love Thing
May 13
- Alma & Oskar
May 14
- Suite Francaise
- The Help (2011)
May 15
- Little Bird – Season 1
- The Physician
- A Girl Returned
May 16
- Celebrity Ex on the Beach – Seasons 1-2
May 17
- Teen Spirit
- Dublin Murders – Season 1
- The Eight Hundred
May 18
- RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars – Season 9, Episode 1-2 (new episodes weekly)
- EO
- Murder on the Orient Express (2017)
May 19
- Mark Felt: Man Who Brought Down the White House
- Shinjuku Incident
May 20
- X + Y
- Believer
May 21
- At War With Love
May 22
- American Ninja Warrior – Season 15
- Dark Skies
May 23
- Insomnia – Season 1, Episodes 1-2 (new episodes weekly)
- Face/Off
- Loro: The Director’s Cut Pt 1 + Pt 2
May 24
- Anatomy of a Fall
May 25
- Flashdance (1983)
- Butterfly – Season 1
- The Fault in Our Stars
May 26
- Revealed: Renee Gracie – Fireproof
- The Core
- Lord, Give Me Patience
May 27
- Those Happy Years
May 28
- The Combination
- The Combination: Redemption
- Bangla
May 29
- Baghdad Central – Season 1
- Braveheart
May 30
- Three Thousand Years of Longing
- Sacro Gra
May 31
- We Are Lady Parts – Season 2
- Float
- Disobedience
- The Family
What’s new on Disney+ Australia in May?
May 1
- Shardlake
May 3
- FX’s Welcome to Wrexham – Season 3
- Prom Dates
- Beneath the Planet of the Apes
- Conquest of the Planet of the Apes
May 4
- Star Wars: Tales of the Empire
- How Not to Draw – Seasons 1-2
May 5
- Monsters at Work – Season 2
May 8
- Let It Be
May 10
- Past Lies – Season 1
May 11
- Doctor Who – Season 14
May 14
- Crash – Season 1
May 15
- Uncle Samsik – Season 1
- Queen Rock Montreal
May 17
- Billy & Molly: An Otter Love Story
May 22
- Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of X-Men ’97
- Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life – Season 2 (new episodes)
- Pauline – Season 1
- Mickey Mouse Funhouse – Season 3
May 23
- The Kardashians – Season 5
May 24
- The Beach Boys
May 31
- Jim Henson Idea Man
What’s new on Binge in May?
May 1
- Inside the Shein Machine
- Monk – Seasons 1-4
- Deadly Decisions
- The First 48 – Season 18, Episode 22
- El Accidente – Season 1
- Afterburn – Season 24, Episode 8 (new episodes weekly)
- Days of Our Lives – Season 59, Episode 249 (daily episodes)
- Honor – Season 2
- The Young & The Restless – Season 52, Episode 212 (daily episodes)
- 48 Hours to Victory – Season 1
- Vanderpump Rules – Season 11, Episode 14 (new episodes weekly)
- Jeopardy! – Season 39, Episode 198 (daily episodes)
- The Cleaning Lady – Season 3, Episode 8 (new episodes weekly)
- Emmerdale – Episode 9933 (daily episodes)
- Coronation Street – Episode 11234 (daily episodes)
- EastEnders – Episode 6885 (daily episodes)
- Amanda & Alan’s Italian Job – Season 2, Episode 7 (new episodes weekly)
- Meg 2: The Trench
- Room 212
- A Quiet Passion
- Drop Dead Fred
- The Little Hours
- Brewster’s MIllions
- Someone Kind of Wonderful
May 2
- Hotel Portofino – Season 3, Episode 2 (new episodes weekly)
- Chicago P.D. – Season 11, Episode 10 (new episodes weekly)
- Animal Control – Season 2, Episodes 8-9
- The Girls on the Bus – Season 1, Episode 9 (new episodes weekly)
- China Rising
- Top Chef – Season 21, Episode 7 (new episodes weekly)
- New Nurses – Season 2
- Turtles All the Way Down
- Leatherheads
- The Other Boleyn Girl
May 3
- Gogglebox UK – Season 22, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)
- Alice & Jack – Season 1, Episode 3 (new episodes weekly)
- Missile From the East
- FBOY Island USA – Season 3
- #textmewhenyougethome – Season 2
- Bad Blood – Toppling Turnbull
- Big Shots Anti-Vaxxers Exposed
- Taskmaster – Season 17, Episode 6 (new episodes weekly)
- Law & Order – Season 23, Episode 12 (new episodes weekly)
- Summer House – Season 8, Episode 11 (new episodes weekly)
- Bottom Line – Season 2024 – Episode 18 (new episodes weekly)
- Catching the Claremont Killer: The Untold Story
- Swamp People: Serpent Invasion – Season 3
- Law & Order: Criminal Intent – Season 1, Episode 8 (new episodes weekly)
- Lust, Lies & Polygamy
- Ann Rule’s A Murder to Remember
May 4
- Superfan – Season 1, Episode 4 (new episodes weekly)
- Jerrod – Season 1, Episode 6 (new episodes weekly)
- S.W.A.T. – Season 7, Episode 11 (new episodes weekly)
- Life Below Zero – Season 11, Episode 1-2 (new episodes weekly)
- Real Time with Bill Maher – Season 22, Episode 14 (new episodes weekly)
- The Great South African Bake Off – Season 4, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)
- My Husband’s Seven Wives
- The Neighbours Are Watching
- Murder At the Country Club
May 5
- Truelove – Season 1, Episode 5 (new episodes weekly)
- The Real Housewives of Johannesburg – Season 3, Episode 7 (new episodes weekly)
- The Graham Norton Show – Season 31, Episode 7 (new episodes weekly)
- Secret Love Triangle
- Secrets in the Desert
May 6
- The Sympathizer – Season 1, Episode 4 (new episodes weekly)
- Jinx: Life & Death of Robert Durst – Season 2, Episode 3 (new episodes weekly)
- Grimsburg – Season 1, Episode 12 (new episodes weekly)
- Swamp People: Serpent Invasion – Season 3
- Krapopolis – Season 1, Episode 21 (new episodes weekly)
- Australia’s Cocaine Crisis
- Cooking With the Stars – Season 2
- The Great North – Season 4, Episode 12 (new episodes weekly)
- Saturday Night Live – Season 49, Episode 18 (new episodes weekly)
- Last Week Tonight with John Oliver – Season 11, Episode 10 (new episodes weekly)
- Take in Montana
- The Venice Murders
May 7
- Real Housewives of New Jersey – Season 14, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)
- New Blood: Morrison’s Miracle
- Auschwitz – One Day
- Below Deck – Season 11, Episode 14 (new episodes weekly)
- Insight – Season 2024 (new episodes weekly)
- Real Housewives of Cheshire – Season 17, Episode 4 (new episodes weekly)
- The Great Canadian Bake Off – Season 6, Episode 2 (new episodes weekly)
- Lawyer X: The Untold Story
May 8
- Shelved – Season 1
- Sell This House – Season 11
- Saving Lives at Sea – Season 3
- Afterburn – Season 24, Episode 19 (new episodes weekly)
- The Cleaning Lady – Season 3, Episode 9-10 (new episodes weekly)
- Ancient Secrets of Althorp with Charles Spencer
- Barbie
- Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie
May 9
- Pretty Little Liars: Summer School – Season 2, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)
- Eden: Untamed Planet – Season 1
- What Really Happened in Wuhan
- Whitstable Pearl – Season 2
- Deepwater Salvage – Season 2
May 10
- Simply Raymond Blanc – Season 2
- Nick Knowles Heritage Rescue – Seasons 1
- Hospital – Season 6
- Countdown to Surrender – The Last 100 Days – Season 1
- Simply Raymond Blanc – Season 2
- Nick Knowles Heritage Rescue – Season 1
- The Exorcist Believer
May 11
- George Michael: Portrait of An Artist
May 12
- Nikki Glaser: Someday You’ll Die
- Rock Hudson: All That Heaven Allowed
- The Tasting
May 13
- Eat Well For Less: New Zealand – Season 4
- Expend4bles
May 14
- Antiques Road Trip – Season 25
May 15
- Billionaire Murders – Season 1
- 24 Hours In Police Custody – Season 5, Episodes 17-24
May 16
- Confessions of a Psycho Killer
May 20
- Styled – Season 1
- Vida the Vet – Season 1
- The Campaign Uncovered
- The Belt Report: Pell Exclusive
May 21
- Stax: Soulsville USA – Season 1
- Frozen Planet II – Season 2
- Changing Our Nation
- The Cult of Dan Andrews
May 22
- Haters Online: Erin Molan Fights Back
- Liberals in Power
- World’s Most Expensive Cruise – Season 3
- Emergency Helicopter Medics – Season 1
- Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning
May 23
- Men in the Mirror: Rudd & Turnbull
- Who Murdered Marea?
- Paediatric Rescue – Season 1
- Ronnie’s
- Britain’s Most Scenic Countries: Norfolk & Suffolk – Season 1
May 24
- Your ABC Exposed
- MH370: The Final Search
- Ancient Superstructures – Season 2
May 28
- Christina on the Coast – Season 4
- Cruising the Med – Season 1
- American Pickers – Season 19, Episode 40-41
- Location, Location, Location – Season 27
- Chopped Next Gen – Season 1
May 29
- Movie Pass, Movie Crash
May 30
- Colin From Accounts – Season 2, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)
- Grand Designs: The Street – Season 3
- May December
May 31
- Interior Design Masters With Alan Carr – Season 5, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)
- Thanksgiving
What’s new on Prime Video Australia in May?
May 1
- Mannequin (1987)
- Of Mice and Men
- Mr Robot – Seasons 1-4
- Friday Night Lights – Seasons 1-5
- The Bold Type – Seasons 1-5
- Parks and Recreation – Seasons 1-7
May 2
- The Idea of You
- Young Rock – Season 1
May 3
- Clarkson’s Farm – Season 3, Part 1
- About My Father
May 6
- Bring Him to Me
May 7
- Muriel’s Wedding
May 9
- Maxton Hall – The World Between Us
- The Goat – Season 1
May 10
- Clarkson’s Farm – Season 3, Part 2
- Arthur the King
May 13
- The Expend4bles
May 14
- Gamer
May 15
- Columbo – Season 1-9
May 16
- Academy of Country Music Awards
May 17
- Beyond the Veil – Season 2
May 19
- Edge of Tomorrow
May 21
- The Time Traveller’s Wife
May 23
- The Blue Angels
May 24
- The Test – Season 3
May 28
- The Dive
- My Spy
May 30
- May December
May 31
- The Outlaws – Season 3
- Thanksgiving
What’s new on Paramount+ Australia in May?
May 2
- Behind the Music – Season 2
May 3
- Buffy the Vampire Slayer – Seasons 1-7
May 7
- Catfish – Season 9
May 8
- PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie
May 11
- Halloween Ends
- PAW Patrol – Season 10 (new episodes weekly)
May 13
- The X Files – Season 1-4
May 15
- Blaze and The Monster Machines – Season 7
May 17
- Top Gear Australia (new episodes weekly)
May 20
- The X Files – Seasons 5-8
May 24
- Evil – Season 4 (new episodes weekly)
May 25
- Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris
- Bros
May 27
- The X Files – Seasons 9-11
May 28
- Help! I’m in a Secret Relationship – Season 3 (new episodes weekly)
What’s new on Apple TV+ Australia in May?
May 1
- Acapulco – Season 3
May 8
- Dark Matter
- Hollywood Con Queen
May 17
- The Big Cigar
May 22
- Trying – Season 4
What’s new on PEDESTRIAN TELEVISION in May?
Did you know our parent company, Pedestrian Group, has a TV channel now? Well, it does, and it’s streaming good stuff 24/7 for free on 9Now. Just to give you a taste, here are some of the new things hitting PEDESTRIAN TELEVISION in May.
- Iron Chef
- Hot Ones – Season 15
- Guga Foods
- Cheaters
- Above Average Presents
- Adult Ed.
- Tales From 88
- Rostered On – Season 2
- Gary Busey, Pet Judge
