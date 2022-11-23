Freshen Up Your Summer Wardrobe Thanks to The Iconic’s up to 40% off Sale

Level Up Your Life

Published 2 hours ago: November 23, 2022 at 8:00 pm
At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

I don’t know about you, but as the temperature has started to heat up in the last few weeks, I’ve really noticed all the gaps in my summer wardrobe. I’m in desperate need of it all, from shorts and summer dresses to fresh bikinis and sandals, thanks to spending the last two summers in lockdown (and in activewear). Thankfully, The legends over at THE ICONIC are throwing a massive 30 to 40% off sale during Black Friday.

While officially Black Friday doesn’t start until later this week, THE ICONIC is kicking off the festivities early and running the sale from now until next Tuesday, November 29. This means you can shop big-name brands like Camilla & Marc, Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein, Levi’s, MAC, GHD, Georgio Armani, YSL and more, all at a discounted rate for longer than just the cyber weekend. How good?!

Without further ado, here’s a glimpse at a few of our favourite bargains…

TL;DR: Here’s what you can expect from THE ICONIC’s big sale: 

    • Up to 40% off Women’s — Camilla & Marc, Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein, Levi’s, Atmos & Here
    • Up to 40% off Men’s Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein, Carhartt, Thrills, Levi’s, Ray-Ban
    • Up to 40% off Kids Cotton On Kids, Bonds, LEGO, Adidas, Nike, Rock Your Kid, Jellycat
    • Up to 40% off Sport Nike, Adidas, ASICS, Puma, The North Face, Lorna Jane, Under Armour, The Upside, Cotton On Body Active
    • Up to 30% off Beauty Estée Lauder, MAC, Clinique, GHD, Georgio Armani, Yves Saint Laurent
    • Up to 40% off Home Sheridan, Linen House, Joseph Joseph, Inka Arthouse, Scent Australia
Shop THE ICONIC’s Black Friday sale

Alias Mae Poe, $153.96 (usually $219.95)

Alias Mae Poe, $153.96 (usually $219.95)

Something about the change in season demands new sandals, and these ones from Alias Mae are on our wishlist. Not only are they on sale, but they’re a classic style, meaning you’ll be able to wear them for many summers to come.

Neuw Ryder Shorts, $99.95 (usually $69,96)

Neuw Ryder Shorts, $99.95 (usually $69,96)

We’re calling it these denim shorts from Neuw will be the shorts of summer. The fitted but frayed shorts come in five different colourways and pair perfectly with sandals and a singlet for a casual look or with strappy heels and a crop if you’re keen to wear them out.

Polo Ralph Lauren Cotton Chino Cap, $55.30 (usually $79)

Polo Ralph Lauren Cotton Chino Cap, $55.30 (usually $79)

If you wear caps consistently, it’s always good to pick one up when it’s on sale. Our pick is this one from Ralph Lauren. It’s a timeless classic and comes in a bunch of different colourways.

AERE Cut Out Linen Mini Dress, $105 (usually $150)

AERE Cut Out Linen Mini Dress, $105 (usually $150)

It wouldn’t be a fashion round-up by this editor if I didn’t include an AERE dress. We all know I’m obsessed with the quality, cuts and colourways AERE puts out each season, and this dress is no exception. It’s perfect for those warm summer days that take you from beach to bar.

Holiday Shirt Barney Cools, $69.30 (usually $99)

Holiday Shirt Barney Cools, $69.30 (usually $99)

As far as men’s party shirts go, you only really need a few good ones on rotation during the summer months. So this one from Barney Cools should fill that gap in your wardrobe.

A Brand A Aline Skirt, $69.96 (usually $99.95)

A Brand A Aline Skirt, $69.96 (usually $99.95)

If, like me, you’ll use any sale as a chance to freshen up the denim in your wardrobe, might we suggest adding this A Brand skirt to your cart?

Calvin Klein Cotton Classics Boxer Briefs, $69.96 (usually $99.95)

Calvin Klein Cotton Classics Boxer Briefs, $69.96 (usually $99.95)

You could always use a fresh pair of undies! These ones are both a 3-pack AND on sale.

Want more Black Friday 2022 deals?

Check out more of Lifehacker Australia’s Black Friday 2022 sale round-ups below:

Happy Shopping! 

Bree Grant

Bree (aka @_breegrant) has been playing with beauty products since she was tall enough to reach her mothers makeup bag. She lives for testing out products before they hit shelves and has been known to put her body on the line for a sex toy review or two. (Someones gotta do it?!) When she’s not busy being the E-Commerce Editor at PEDESTRIAN.TV, and the Australian versions of VICE, Refinery29, Business Insider, Gizmodo, Lifehacker and Kotaku, she’s usually at the beach attempting to live out her Blue Crush dreams, shell necklace included.

