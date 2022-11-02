Level Up Your Life

You Can Score Up To 55% Off Emma Sleep Mattresses Right Now

Published 1 hour ago: November 2, 2022 at 1:40 pm
Halloween might be over, but that doesn’t mean all the delicious treats have to end. The dream makers over at Emma Sleep are slashing prices by up to 55% as a part of a massive Halloween-themed sale. And the only thing that’s scary about it all is how fast we’re smashing that ‘add to cart’ button.

For the next four days, you can not only save up to $722 on the Emma Comfort mattress, $1,687 on the Diamond Hybrid Mattress, $100 on the Emma foam pillow, $67.25 on the Emma Flip topper, and $42.25 on the Emma mattress protector, but you can also save as much as $2,481.45 on a range of Halloween-themed BOO!ndle’s for the occasion, too.

Talk about a treat! Below we walk you through the absolute best savings.

Happy Halloween shopping!

Halloween Big Bed BOO!ndle $1,224 (usually $2,248)

Save as much as $1,824 with the Halloween Big Bed BOO!ndle. This bundle includes Emma’s Signature Bed frame, the Comfort Mattress, and Emma’s famous Foam Pillow. Starting at $1,224 (usually $2,248) for a single bed bundle and capping out at $1.824 (usually $3,648), you can score some major savings if you’re keen to overhaul your bedroom.

Shop the BOO!ndle here.

Halloween Zzzombie BOO!ndle from $1,536.30 (usually $3,118)

Starting at $1,536.30 for a single bed bundle, the Halloween Zzzombie BOO!ndle includes the Emma Diamond Hybrid Mattress, the Emma Flip Topper, the Emma Cloud Hybrid Pillow and the Emma Mattress Protector.

Shop the BOO!ndle here. 

Halloween Jack-O-BOO!ndle from $876.25 (usually $1,618)

As for the Halloween Jack-O-BOO!ndle, you can save as much as $1,194. This BOO!ndle comes with the Emma Comfort Mattress, the Emma Flip Topper, the Emma Foam Pillow and the Emma Mattress Protector.

Shop the BOO!ndle here. 

The best part about shopping the spookily big sale (aside from the discounts) is that Emma also offers 120-day trial and free shipping and returns, so if you’re not 100% happy with your purchase, you’ll get your money back.

You can check out Emma Sleep’s entire sale range here.

This article has been updated since its original publication. 

