Don’t Sleep on These Black Friday Bedding Sales

Is there anything better than fresh sheets? Fresh, top-quality sheets, probably. I wouldn’t know, because I’m usually opting for the reasonably priced a-okay bedding options to avoid paying a mint.

That’s about to change, however, because Black Friday sales are here (or they’re on their way) and there are loads of savings to take advantage of in the bedding department. I’ve put together a list of some of the best savings for those in need of some new sheets or perhaps even a duvet.

Some of these are ridiculously hard to resist, so proceed with caution, shoppers. Check them out below.

Bed Threads:

Uber popular bedding brand Bed Threads have popped a 15 per cent discount on ~everything~. That includes beddings, tableware, sleepwear and their bathroom range. Use the discount code DREAMON and roll on into the bed you’ve been dreaming of.

Ecosa:

Grab 25 per cent off site-wide from Ecosa during Black Friday. Their Cyber Week sales run through to Monday, November 30.

Myer:

Our mates at Myer are slinging selected quilts, pillow and protectors at 40 per cent off. Colour me interested.

Koala:

These guys are offering up to 20 per cent off all bedding items – and yes, their mattresses are also on sale at the moment if you’re looking to revamp the entire bed.

Kogan:

You can grab bed sheet sets valued at $209 for just $29 with Kogan at the moment. Shop that wild discount here, here and here.

Sheridan Australia:

Also coming in hot with the major price drops, Sheridan has whacked 40 per cent discounts on their products store wide. At this point you’re kind of making money off the sheets, right?

Target:

For their newly-dropped Black Friday sales, Target has discounted selected sheets and bedding options by 20 per cent and is selling a woollen quilt and pillow set for $79 (from $150).

Not too shabby, hey? Just be sure to get moving on these sales because they will sell fast.

As Lifehacker editors we write about stuff we like and think you'll like too. Lifehacker often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.