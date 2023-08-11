6 Affordable Bed Frames That Will Freshen Up Your Bedroom

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

When it comes to your bedroom, you want to create a space that screams good vibes. A place that you can go home to after a very long, hard day and just kick back and do whatever it is that makes you feel good — binge Netflix, scroll TikTok, sleep. And the key to all of that (in our opinion) is the perfect bed set-up. You need a buttery set of bed sheets, the perfect pillow, a good quality mattress and, of course, the best bed frame in Australia. You know, one that’s not only aesthetically pleasing but durable.

If you’re in the market for a new bed frame, you’ve come to the right place because we’ve gone ahead and rounded up some of the best bed frames you can buy online in Australia, and have them delivered right to your door. But before we get ahead of ourselves, there are a few things you need to consider when you hunt through our top picks.

What to Look For in a Good Bed Frame

What size bed frame will suit your needs?

When deciding to look for a new bed frame, it might be time to re-evaluate your needs — are you moving house and have the space to upgrade to a king? Or maybe you need to drop back to a double. Are you filling a guest bedroom where you think a queen would make more sense, or perhaps two singles? Determining your needs, measuring out your rooms and checking each bed frame for measurements is a great place to start when you’re shopping for a new bed frame.

What material would you like your bed frame to be made of?

Whatever it’s made of, your bed frame needs to be durable and supportive. Typically, there are three materials that bed frames are usually made from: timber, metal and upholstery. Look at your space, style and budget to determine which material is going to best suit your needs.

How functional is the bed frame in your space?

It also needs to be functional for the space, e.g. the right size and fit. Once you know where you’re putting your new bed frame, be it in your room, a family member’s room or a guest room, you need to determine what kind of functionality you need from the bedframe, aside from something to sleep on. Do you need it to have space underneath for storage? If so, would you prefer it to be built in to match the frame, or would you prefer it to hide what’s under the bed?

Each of your answers will change the way you shop. So with that in mind, here are some of the best bed frames in Australia according to experts and reviews.

The Best Bed Frames You Can Buy in Australia

Emma Sleep’s new timber bed frame is beautifully crafted with eco-responsible, FSC-certified pine wood. It features a simple, traditional design and can be completely assembled tool-free. You can also nab additional draws for under-the-bed storage space.

You can buy the Emma Wooden Bed Frame (from $1,099.50, usually $2,199) here.

Made from natural timber with an ash grain finish, the Koala bed base is sturdy, unshakeable and friction-free, so you can count on it for years to come. It comes in five different sizes — single, king single, double, queen and king, and is super easy to assemble. In fact, you can do it tool-free! The Koala bed bases start at $1,000 and cap out at $1,500.

You can buy the Koala Kirribilli Bed Base (from $1,000) here.

Don’t own a tool kit? No worries, the Eva Timber Bed Frame is easily assembled without so much as a screwdriver and can be built in around five-mins apparently. Designed to suit a minimalist aesthetic, you can place it flush to the wall to maximise space. It also comes with a little spot of all your devices and cables to ensure your cords stay tangle-free and out of sight. It comes in all sizes — single, king single, double, queen and king — and starts around the $900 mark.

You can buy The Eva Timber Bed Frame (from $1,145) here.

If a timber bed frame isn’t really your vibe, why not check out Emma Sleep’s Box Bed? According to the brand, “The Emma Bed Frame comes with patented technology for ultimate support, FlexiSlats for tailored pressure relief, and a special AirFlow bed base for maximum breathability.” Sounds good, huh?! And it comes with a 100-night trial – plenty of time for you to test it out in your space.

You can buy the Emma Signature Bed (from $543.20, usually $679) here.

The Ecosa Rise Bedframe is perfect for those looking for a more durable, long-lasting bed. Made from solid American ash timber and sourced from certified sustainable forests, the Rise bedframe promises creek-free comfort and support. It’s lightweight, easy to assemble (no tools required), and comes with shock-resistant wooden slats.

You can buy the Ecosa Rise Bedframe (from $1,360 — on sale, usually $1,700) here.

This classic bed frame from Matt Blatt is an easy way to not only brighten up your bedroom but make the space look and feel bigger than it is. Designed with a strong metal framework, reinforced centre beam and durable wood slats spaced at the optimal width, this bed frame is supportive and will last you years.

You can buy the Matt Blatt Ovela Florence Metal Bed Frame from $199, usually $349 (double) here.