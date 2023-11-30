Budget-Friendly Alternatives if You’re Keen to Switch From Vodafone

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Vodafone’s roaming perks are one of the best reasons to choose it over the other options. However, if you’re not travelling as much as you used to, then maybe it’s time to ditch it in favour of a better deal.

For a quick snapshot of the best mobile plans on the Vodafone network with at least 10GB of monthly data, check out the widget below.

Keen to keep it thrifty? Our pick of the lot is the TPG 12GB mobile plan. As far as budget-friendly postpaid plans go, it’s hard to beat and it’s even better value right now thanks to an ongoing promotion.

As you might be able to guess, this particular SIM-only plan comes with 12GB of data each month. It also includes unlimited national calls and texts with coverage powered by the Vodafone 4G network. TPG will throw in international calls to 35 destinations for an extra $5 per month if you need it.

Under regular circumstances, those inclusions usually add up to a monthly bill of $20 per month. If you’re a new customer, TPG will cut that asking price in half for your first six months. Once the honeymoon period is over, you’re free to shop around for a better deal or stick it out.

Here’s how this plan compares to other SIM-only mobile plans with a similar data allowance.

If you need more data, it might be worth taking a squizz at the Felix 25GB mobile plan instead.

This SIM-only mobile plan comes with unlimited calls and text, an unlimited data bank and excess free data capped at speeds of up to 1.5Mbps if you go beyond that 25GB allowance. There’s no 5G or lock-in contract, but Felix does sell add-ons for international calls, roaming or additional full-speed data if you need it.

For a sense of how this one compares to other Vodafone-powered plans with at least 20GB of data, check out the widget below:

