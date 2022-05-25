Vodafone’s New 5G Home Internet Plans Are Cheaper Than Its NBN 50 Option

Vodafone has refreshed its 5G home internet plans, introducing a new slower but more affordable 50Mbps option. It has however killed off its uncapped 5G plan, leaving it with just the 50Mbps option and the pre-existing 100Mbps option.

In both cases, Vodafone mobile customers can save $5 per month on both its 5G home internet plans. You’ll normally pay $65 per month for the 50Mbps plan, or $60 with the discount. The 100Mbps option is $5 per more expensive.

Here are the new 5G home internet plans:

For comparison, Vodafone NBN 50 plans are billed at $65 per month for existing mobile customers or $80 per month otherwise. Either way, its new options represent a decent saving over its NBN range.

The same changes have taken place across the other brands in the Vodafone family: TPG, iiNet, and Internode.

Here are their 5G home internet plans:

Once again, these plans represent a discount over their NBN 50 offerings. Here are the

NBN 50 plans from the group:

It’s unsurprising to see telcos undercutting their NBN plans with a 5G offering. Selling an NBN plan requires paying wholesale rates to NBN Co, which can represent a large chunk of what a provider charges you for a plan. But since Vodafone owns its network, it doesn’t need to pay NBN Co anything and as such, gets a larger profit margin.

The group’s 50Mbps 5G home internet plans are the first of their kind, and are clearly designed to be competitive with NBN 50 plans, which is the most popular NBN speed tier.

Telstra and Optus are your main other options for 5G home internet, but their plans are more expensive starting at $79 per month. Both have an uncapped plan, but Optus also has a plan capped to 100Mbps.