Dyson’s Intelligent Hair Straightener Is a Slick $200 off Right Now

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

The Dyson Corrale hair straightener, perhaps one of the most intelligent hair styling options on the market, is at a hot price at the moment.

Now on sale for $499 (down from $699), the Dyson Corrale is a premium hair straightener that can automatically adjust its temperature settings to match your hair type and reduce the risk of heat damage. That alone makes it well worth your consideration.

Each kit comes with your new hair straightener, a stand with a magnetic charging cable, a heat-resistant travel pouch and a presentation case.

This deal is applicable to three colour options: the original Purple/Black, as well as the limited edition releases of the Prussian Blue/Rich Copper and the Fuschia/Bright Nickel.

What can the Dyson Corrale hair straightener do?

An important feature to note is that the Dyson Corrale can be used cord-free, which is a big win for us long-haired fiends. Most hair straighteners are unfortunately hindered by a twisty power cord that’s easy to get tangled up in. Thankfully, the Corrale can be used for up to 30 minutes cordlessly, which is a solid amount of time to straighten your whole head (unless your hair is super thick).

But what wins most people over is the fact that the Dyson Corrale hair straightener features copper plates that flex around your strands to gather as much of it as possible. This ensures you can still create the same style that your cheap straightener manages but with less hair damage, flyaways and frizz.

Whether you want to achieve simple C curls, glamorous Hollywood ringlets, beachy waves or a slicked-back look, the Corrale can do it all. It even has an OLED screen so you can see how much battery is left, how its charging status is progressing and what temperature it’s using on your hair.

Ultimately, there are three temperature settings (165°C, 185°C and 210°C) so you can decide how much heat your hair type can take. Working with its flexible copper plates, the Dyson Corrale applies tension evenly – unlike your conventional hair straightener. While most flat irons splay the ends of your hair as you work through it, the Corrale actually controls the direction of your hair even though its “flexibility” might give you the opposite impression.

It truly is a hair styling gadget that needs to be seen to be believed, so if you’re ready to upgrade your daily hair routine to the next level, then this deal is for you.

Nab the Dyson Corrale hair straightener while it’s on sale here in either Prussian Blue, Fuschia or Purple for $200 off.