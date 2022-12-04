Dyson Is Holding a One-Day Sale on Refurbished Tech and the Deals Are Massive

Dyson has announced it will be holding a one-day-only in-store sale of “expertly refurbished technologies” at deeply discounted prices. The activation, which Dyson shares is an effort to encourage more sustainable shopping, will see a handful of locations across Australia selling refurbished Dyson machines that may otherwise have ended up in landfill.

Here is what you need to know about the event.

How to shop refurbished Dyson products

Dyson’s refurbished machine sale will be held on Saturday, December 10, between 11:00 am and 5:00 pm (local time) at Dyson Service Centres across Australia.

You can register your interest in shopping this event and book an attendance slot via Eventbrite. We’ve popped the links for each location for you below.

What will be on sale?

We don’t have a full list of items to share with you but know that the Dyson Corrale straightener, Dyson Outsize and Dyson Pure Hot+Cool purifier fan heater are slated to be among the refurbished products on offer. Though this may change, and different locations may have different products available.

Each of the finished refurbished Dyson items will come with a 1-year guarantee (accessories are not included in this offer).

Some of the deals on refurbished Dyson products include:

40% off Dyson vacuums , including the Dyson Outsize cordless vacuum cleaner

, including the Dyson Outsize cordless vacuum cleaner 40% off Dyson purifiers , including the Dyson Pure Hot+Cool purifier fan heater

, including the Dyson Pure Hot+Cool purifier fan heater 40% off Dyson hair styling tools , including the Dyson Corrale straightener, Dyson Airwrap styler and Dyson Supersonic hair dryer

, including the Dyson Corrale straightener, Dyson Airwrap styler and Dyson Supersonic hair dryer A 60% discount can be accessed on selected Dyson Hair Care accessories, including the Dyson-designed paddle brush, travel bag, Dyson Supersonic stand and Dyson Airwrap styler attachments

In addition to the above deals, Dyson shares savings will be available on select new Dyson technologies (excluding Dyson Gen5detect cordless vacuum).

James Shale, Service Operations Manager at Dyson ANZ said of the sale event: