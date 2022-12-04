Dyson Is Holding a One-Day Sale on Refurbished Tech and the Deals Are Massive

Dyson has announced it will be holding a one-day-only in-store sale of “expertly refurbished technologies” at deeply discounted prices. The activation, which Dyson shares is an effort to encourage more sustainable shopping, will see a handful of locations across Australia selling refurbished Dyson machines that may otherwise have ended up in landfill.
Here is what you need to know about the event.
How to shop refurbished Dyson products
Dyson’s refurbished machine sale will be held on Saturday, December 10, between 11:00 am and 5:00 pm (local time) at Dyson Service Centres across Australia.
You can register your interest in shopping this event and book an attendance slot via Eventbrite. We’ve popped the links for each location for you below.
- Taren Point NSW: 8/10 Mangrove Ln, Taren Point NSW 2229
- Melbourne: 3 Burke Avenue, Camberwell VIC 3124
- Brisbane: Unit 29, 256 Musgrave Road, Coopers Plains QLD 4108
- Perth: Unit B4, 488 Scarborough Beach Road, Osborne Park WA 6017
What will be on sale?
We don’t have a full list of items to share with you but know that the Dyson Corrale straightener, Dyson Outsize and Dyson Pure Hot+Cool purifier fan heater are slated to be among the refurbished products on offer. Though this may change, and different locations may have different products available.
Each of the finished refurbished Dyson items will come with a 1-year guarantee (accessories are not included in this offer).
Some of the deals on refurbished Dyson products include:
- 40% off Dyson vacuums, including the Dyson Outsize cordless vacuum cleaner
- 40% off Dyson purifiers, including the Dyson Pure Hot+Cool purifier fan heater
- 40% off Dyson hair styling tools, including the Dyson Corrale straightener, Dyson Airwrap styler and Dyson Supersonic hair dryer
- A 60% discount can be accessed on selected Dyson Hair Care accessories, including the Dyson-designed paddle brush, travel bag, Dyson Supersonic stand and Dyson Airwrap styler attachments
In addition to the above deals, Dyson shares savings will be available on select new Dyson technologies (excluding Dyson Gen5detect cordless vacuum).
James Shale, Service Operations Manager at Dyson ANZ said of the sale event:
“Dyson is committed to engineering problem-solving technology and ensuring our machines achieve high performance throughout their lifetime. As well as extending the life of our machines, we continue to find new ways to support our owners. At our Service Centres, we’re able to provide Dyson owners with tailored technology support and an opportunity to experience and buy our latest products at the same time.”
