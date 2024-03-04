Save Up to $550 On Dyson Products During the PayPal Fashion Frenzy Sale

Today marks the beginning of the PayPal Fashion Frenzy sale, which will be running until midnight on March 9. The sale event includes deals from a range of brands and retailers, but we’re here to talk about what’s available through Dyson. The popular brand is currently running a few offers for its range of hair styling tools, which include $150 off select products when you use a promo code. On top of this Fashion Frenzy sale, there are also a few discounts available for Dyson’s range of stick vacuums, air purifiers and fans.
So whether you’re new to the world of Dyson or are a dedicated fan of the brand, there are loads of discounted products to peruse.
Here are all the offers available during the Dyson PayPal Fashion Frenzy sales.
Table of contents
Best PayPal Fashion Frenzy Dyson Airwrap, hair dryer and straightener sales
To get discounts on Dyson’s hair styling tools, you’ll need to use the code FRENZY150 at the checkout.
- Dyson Supersonic Origin $449 (usually $549 – save $100)
- Dyson AIrwrap Complete Long, $799 (usually $949 – save $150 with the code FRENZY150)
- Dyson Supersonic, $499 (usually $649 – save $150 with the code FRENZY150)
Best PayPal Fashion Frenzy Dyson stick vacuum cleaner sales
- Cyclone V10, $678 (usually $1,099 — save $421)
- V8 Origin Extra, $499 (usually $649 — save $150)
- Cyclone V10 Absolute, $749 (usually $1,299— save $550)
- V15 Detect Submarine Complete, $1,099 (usually $1,649 — save $550)
- Gen5detect Absolute, $1,499 (usually $1,549 — save $50)
- V15 Detect Submarine, $999 (usually $1,549 — save $550)
- V12 Detect Slim Complete, $949 (usually $1,399 — save $450)
- Omni-glide, $499 (usually $749 — save $250)
- V12 Detect Slim Absolute, $899 (usually $1,349 — save $450)
Best PayPal Fashion Frenzy Dyson air purifier fans and heater sales
- Pure Cool Purifying Fan, $449 (usually $649 – save $200)
- Purifier Hot+Cool Purifying Fan Heater, $799 (usually $999 – save $200)
- Purifier Cool purifying fan, $899 (usually $949 – save $250)
- Purifier Cool Formaldehyde purifying fan, $899 (usually $999 – save $100)
You can shop more vacuum and fan offers during the Dyson PayPal Fashion Frenzy sales here.
Lead Image Credit: Dyson
