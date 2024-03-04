Level Up Your Life

Save Up to $550 On Dyson Products During the PayPal Fashion Frenzy Sale

Courtney Borrett Avatar
Courtney Borrett
Today marks the beginning of the PayPal Fashion Frenzy sale, which will be running until midnight on March 9. The sale event includes deals from a range of brands and retailers, but we’re here to talk about what’s available through Dyson. The popular brand is currently running a few offers for its range of hair styling tools, which include $150 off select products when you use a promo code. On top of this Fashion Frenzy sale, there are also a few discounts available for Dyson’s range of stick vacuumsair purifiers and fans.

So whether you’re new to the world of Dyson or are a dedicated fan of the brand, there are loads of discounted products to peruse.

Here are all the offers available during the Dyson PayPal Fashion Frenzy sales.

Table of contents

Best PayPal Fashion Frenzy Dyson Airwrap, hair dryer and straightener sales

To get discounts on Dyson’s hair styling tools, you’ll need to use the code FRENZY150 at the checkout.

dyson paypal fashion frenzy
Dyson Supersonic Origin, $449 (usually $549 – save $100)
dyson paypal fashion frenzy
Dyson AIrwrap Complete Long, $799 (usually $949 – save $150 with the code FRENZY150)
dyson paypal fashion frenzy
Dyson Supersonic, $499 (usually $649 – save $150 with the code FRENZY150)

Best PayPal Fashion Frenzy Dyson stick vacuum cleaner sales

dyson paypal fashion frenzy
Cyclone V10, $678 (usually $1,099 — save $412)
V8 Origin Extra, $499 (usually $649 — save $150)
dyson paypal fashion frenzy
Cyclone V10 Absolute, $749 (usually $1,299— save $550)
V15 Detect Submarine Complete, $1,099 (usually $1,649 — save $550)
dyson paypal fashion frenzy
Gen5detect Absolute, $1,499 (usually $1,549 – save $50)
V15 Detect Submarine, $999 (usually $1,549 — save $550)
dyson paypal fashion frenzy
V12 Detect Slim Complete, $949 (usually $1,399 – save $450)
Omni-glide, $499 (usually $749 – save $250)
dyson paypal fashion frenzy
V12 Detect Slim Absolute, $899 (usually $1,349 – save $450)

Best PayPal Fashion Frenzy Dyson air purifier fans and heater sales

Pure Cool Purifying Fan, $449 (usually $649 – save $200)
Purifier Hot+Cool Purifying Fan Heater, $799 (usually $999 – save $200)
dyson paypal fashion frenzy
Purifier Cool purifying fan, $899 (usually $949 – save $50)
dyson paypal fashion frenzy
Purifier Cool Formaldehyde purifying fan, $899 (usually $999 – save $100)

You can shop more vacuum and fan offers during the Dyson PayPal Fashion Frenzy sales here.

Lead Image Credit: Dyson

