Clean Up and Save $400 on Dyson’s Most High-Tech Vacuum Cleaner

When you’re in need of a new vacuum cleaner, Dyson is almost always the first brand that springs to mind. Pretty much every household yearns for a Dyson’s supreme sucking abilities and if you’ve ever owned a cheaper alternative, getting your first one is life-changing.

While most of us usually sling for the more affordable V8 vacuum cleaner, the high-tech Dyson V12 Detect Slim Complete is currently on sale for just a smidge more.

Usually, this Dyson vacuum rests at a retail price of $1,349 and is never on sale for more than $200 off. But for once, it’s dropped to a whopping $400 off, which brings its price down to $949.05.

To claim this rare deal, all you need to do is head on over to Dyson’s eBay store and use the promo code TOP5OFF once you get to checkout to have a further 5% added to your order.

If you want to know what makes this Dyson vacuum cleaner so special – and all the more of a great steal – then read on.

What can this Dyson vacuum cleaner do?

It has a laser and gives you scientific proof of a deep clean

It. Has. A. Laser.

We can guarantee you, no other vacuum cleaners shoot laser beams out of their cleaning heads but this one sure does. While it doesn’t use the laser to eradicate dirt (though that would be cool), it actually serves as a way for you to see dust particles that would otherwise be invisible to your naked eye.

Still not convinced? Well, its LCD screen will show you everything that’s been sucked up so you have real-time, scientific proof that you’ve achieved a deep clean. As far as Dyson deals go, getting one with this amount of technology is a rare opportunity that’s not to be missed.

Its LCD screen will also keep you informed of its battery life, power modes and maintenance needs.

This Dyson lightweight and easy to use

This Dyson only weighs 2.2kg, is bagless and cordless, so you’ll never have to worry about tripping over pesky cables or lugging around one of those ancient vacuum cleaners you probably grew up with.

The dustbin itself is super easy to empty since it uses an single motion ejection mechanism so you’re less likely to get dirt all over your hands and clothes.

But what most people forget to mention when talking about Dysons is that there’s often a trigger underneath the body you need to hold down the entire time you’re vacuuming.

While that might not seem like a big deal, it’s pretty annoying that the slightest release of pressure on that button can temporarily halt the cleaning process. That’s why the V12 Detect’s push button start is ultra convenient if you’re in the mood for a speed clean.

It comes with a bunch of accessories to help you reach all those tough nooks and crannies

Ah, the accessories. The V12 comes with seven cleaning heads in total and a floor dock, so you don’t have to mount anything to your precious rental’s walls or have lean it awkwardly in the corner.

Whether you need to dig into tight crevices like the sides of your couch or suck all the crumbs out of your mattress, this Dyson ensures there’s a tool that can do it. We personally appreciate the hair screw tool, since it’ll pick up all that pet fur or hair that manages to get everywhere all the time.

The Dyson V12 has powerful suction capabilities

And lastly, what good would any of the above features be if this vacuum cleaner couldn’t suck?

The V12 comes with three power modes: auto, boost and eco. While auto mode is great because it can intelligently adapt to ensure an optimal balance between its power and run time, using boost is ideal for digging into carpets so you can enjoy the look of those fluffy tracks that indicate a job well done.

Meanwhile, eco mode is perfect if you live in a big home and want to get the job done in one clean sweep instead of stopping to charge your vacuum every so often.

