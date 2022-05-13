This $14 Product Will Give You Bouncy Heatless Curls

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

It always seems like we want things we don’t have. Those with brown eyes wish they were born with blue eyes. Those with pale skin would die to have naturally tan skin. And those of us with dead-straight hair (me) desperately want gorgeous curly waves all day, every day. Thankfully, us straight-haired beauties know a cheeky hack that will earn you a head of heatless curls overnight.

While most of us are resigned to spending hundreds on curling wands and curling irons, it turns out there’s been a simple solution all this time. For those of you who don’t want to damage your hair with heat (or you’re on a budget), there’s an Amazon product that can help you out.

Introducing the heatless hair curler. You might recognise this product from dozens of TikTok and/or YouTube videos, where lifestyle and beauty bloggers have put this product to the test — with some promising results.

READ MORE 5 Blowout Brushes That Rival the Dyson Airwrap, Minus the Price Tag

How to get heatless curls with this $14 Amazon product

If you’re one of those types who prefer to watch a tutorial than reading one, you can check out the TikTok video made by @maudeblackburns above. If not, let’s walk you through it.

You’re going to need your heatless curler, a claw clip or hairstyling clip and a couple of hair ties. It also doesn’t matter whether your hair is wet or dry when you use your heatless hair curler.

Divide your hair in half and prop one half on your left shoulder and the other half on your right shoulder. Place your heatless curler horizontally over the centre of your head and clamp it in place using your claw clip. Plait or braid your hair around each end of your heatless hair curler and secure it with a hair tie. (Optional) Spritz with hairspray. This will help lock in the curls as you sleep. Remove the hair clip from the top of your head. Go to bed. Once you wake up, remove your hair ties and gently separate your hair from your heatless hair curler. Finish with a healthy dose of hairspray if you’re the type who’s hair can’t hold curls.

The best part about this routine? It’ll only take you between 5-10 minutes, depending on quick you are at braiding your own hair.

Keep in mind that you don’t have to sleep with it on, but if you want your best chance at results, it’s highly recommended that you do.

Where to buy the best heatless curlers in Australia

While you can certainly DIY a heatless hair curler using a plush bathrobe tie, not all of us have access to one at home. That’s why we’ve rounded up a couple of the best heatless hair curlers you can buy to recreate some effortlessly bouncy curls.

This is it. This is the one. While it might seem a little silly, it actually doesn’t look that bad on. Thinking about all those times women wore those iconic plastic hair curlers, this is (debatably) a much more flattering look.

Plus, not only will you be able to get some shut-eye without your hair transforming into a bird’s nest come morning, but they’re surprisingly comfortable to sleep in.

This heatless hair curler uses a soft, high-quality pearl cotton to keep your hair in place without mussing it up too much. It also comes with a claw clip and two scrunchies for when you decide to put it on.

Shop one of the best heatless hair curlers here for $14.40 (down from $21.99).

If you’d prefer your choice in colour, pattern or material, you also have the option to check out these hair curlers on Amazon. Available in up to 13 different styles, you can have a navy velvet hair curling rod or a black and white polka dot one instead.

Check them out here for $31.45.