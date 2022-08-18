Afterpay Day 2022: Don’t Let These Dyson Deals Bite the Dust

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Here at Lifehacker Australia, we’ve seen our fair share of vacuum cleaners, and we’ve come across some real duds. Because we’re not a fan of feeling dust or crumbs cling to the soles of our feet, we had to let you know that thanks to the Afterpay Day sale, Dyson is offering up to $400 off its bestselling cordless vacuum cleaners and throwing in a bunch of goodies to go with them.

While they’re not the most affordable option on the market, Dyson is one of those vacuum cleaner brands that has never let us down. Their supreme sucking abilities are what you want to spend your hard-earned cash on — and it’s totally worth it. Most Dysons are well-equipped for digging deep into the grains of your carpet to pull out the dirt you didn’t think would be trapped down there.

Here are some of their best Afterpay Day deals on vacuum cleaners at a glance:

We’ve also rounded up select Dyson products that will come with a free gift on the day:

Buy a Dyson V15 Detect Absolute cordless vacuum cleaner, and receive a complimentary detail cleaning kit, a pet grooming kit or furniture cleaning kit valued up to $129.

Buy a Dyson V11 cordless vacuum cleaner, and receive a complimentary bonus extension hose valued at $29.

Buy a Dyson Supersonic hair dryer (in Copper/Nickel or Nickel/Fuschia) and receive a complimentary stand valued at $99.

Buy a Dyson Corrale straightener (in Black Nickel/Fuschia) and choose two complimentary gifts valued at up to $148.

Dyson is also slashing 15% off a range of its products on eBay for Afterpay Day if you use the code ‘AFPAYDAY’ at the checkout. You can score yourself the Dyson Cinetic Big Ball Barrel Vacuum for $399 (usually $599), the V10 Absolute+ cordless vacuum cleaner for $679.15 (usually $1,199), the V8 Absolute Cordless for $509.15 (usually $999) and the V10 cordless vac for just $699 (usually $999).

What is Afterpay Day?

Afterpay Day is one of Australia’s biggest shopping events, both online and in-store, where thousands of brands and retailers offer hefty discounts on some of their top products over a short timeframe.

In case you’ve never used Afterpay before, it’s a repayment service that allows you to enjoy your purchase upfront and pay it off in four affordable instalments over the course of six weeks — interest-free. We like to think that it takes the best parts of using lay-by and a credit card and then meshes it into one.

The event is held bi-annually, and the first of this year will take place between Thursday, 18 August and Sunday, 21 August.

The best Afterpay Day deals on Dyson vacuum cleaners

This Dyson is an absolute beast when it comes to suctioning power. It boasts up to 40 minutes of fade-free suction and comes with two cleaner heads and four different tools. If you live in a carpeted home, don’t let your eyes glaze over this model.

While it usually sells for an RRP of $899, you’ll be able to snap up the Dyson V8 Absolute today for $599.

Shop the Dyson V8 Absolute Afterpay Day sale here.

This sucker is known as one of Dyson’s lightest cord-free vacuums, with 30 minutes of suctioning time. It comes with a docking station, no-touch bin emptying system and a direct drive cleaner head.

You’ll normally see the Dyson V7 Advanced Origin vacuum for $599, but during this year’s Afterpay Day sale, you’ll be able to grab one for $449.

Shop it here.

Special gift with purchase offers

As part of the Afterpay Day sales, if you buy a Dyson V15 Detect Absolute cordless vacuum cleaner ($1,499), you’ll receive a complimentary detail cleaning kit, a pet grooming kit or furniture cleaning kit valued up to $129.

Shop it here for $1,499.

If you buy a Dyson Supersonic hair dryer in either Copper/Nickel or Iron/Fuschia, then you’ll receive a complimentary leather presentation case valued at $99.

Shop it here for $599.

When you buy a Dyson Corrale straightener in either Black Nickel/Fuchsia, you’ll have the option to choose between two complementary gifts that are valued up to $148.

Shop it here for $699.

If you want to check out more Afterpay Day deals on fashion, homewares, tech and more, then you can find them all here.