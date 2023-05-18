Dyson Announced its Airstrait Hair Straightener, so How Does It Differ From the Airwrap?

I think by now everyone knows and loves the Dyson Airwrap; the device that promises to curl, wave, straighten and remove flyaways without any heat damage to your hair. Following that success, Dyson has announced the Airstrait straightener, but what is it and is it any different from the Airwrap?

Let’s investigate.

What is the Dyson Airstrait straightener?

Dyson’s new hair tool is designed to straighten your hair, from wet to dry, using only air. That means there aren’t any hot plates and, therefore, no heat damage.

The Dyson Airstrait has two plated arms, one for each side of your sectioned hair. Each side is equipped with a precisely angled high-pressure blade of air that is forced downward and into the hair. This air simultaneously dries and straight-styles your hair. Which is fun.

The Airstrait is saying goodbye to the days when you have to smell the sizzle of clamping your hair between two hot plates.

It’s also packed with some smart features, with the Dyson Airstrait being equipped with a Dyson Hyperdymium motor, both ‘Wet’ and ‘Dry’ styling modes, intelligent heat control as well as a ‘Cool’ mode to set the style.

Speaking on the announcement, James Dyson, Found and Chief Engineer, said that the Airstrait is designed to help people save time when straightening their hair.

“Delivering the ease-of-use that people love about straighteners but with high-velocity air blades, saves time, maintains hair strength and achieves an everyday natural straight style,” Dyson said.

The wet-to-styled approach of the Airstrait is similar to the technology used in the Airwrap. However, while the Airwrap can be used for curls or wavy styles, this new product will give you sleek, straight hair.

What hair does it work on?

For those wondering, Dyson says that the Airstrait straightener caters to multiple different hair types.

The Airstrait will also allow users to achieve a naturally straight style with body and movement whilst also maintaining strong and healthy hair.

For those with damaged hair from years of using hot plates to straighten their hair, the Airstrait uses less high heat, meaning less frizz and flyaways.

Intelligent heat control on the Airstrait measures the temperature of the airflow 30 times per second. The data is sent to the microprocessor to regulate the heating element and ensure the airflow doesn’t exceed the needed temperature.

The ‘Wet’ and ‘Dry’ modes are pre-set with specific heat and airflow combinations for the best results, so you don’t have to spend hours trying to perfect the best style. Dyson says the ‘Dry’ mode is good for a top-up boost to your hair.

Unfortunately, the Dyson Airstrait straightener won’t be available in Australia until 2024, but we will update this piece with pricing information once we know more.

