6 Blowout Brushes Under $250 That Us Mere Mortals Can Actually Use

If you’ve been absolutely anywhere on the internet in the past year, you’ll know that the Dyson Airwrap has taken social media (and the beauty industry) by storm. Plastered all over Instagram and plugged on TikTok over 1.7 billion times, the blowout brush — otherwise known as the genius two-in-one hairdryer and styler — is a massive win for my fellow frizz-prone pals out there.

It uses the brand’s signature air-powered technology to volumise, curl, straighten or wave your hair with significantly less heat (and therefore damage). Unfortunately, there’s one catch, the $799 price tag.

In honour of not having that much disposable income to just blow on a single hair tool, I thought I’d take one for the team and do a deep dive into the best blowout brushes on the market for less than $250. Dyson has made a name for itself by being unique, which means that while these dupes won’t be exact replicas, they still do a damn good job at giving you an at-home blow wave for significantly less coin. Thank us later.

The best blowout brush options in Australia under $250

From the same brand that brought us the iconic waver (yep, the same one that made the Instagram rounds circa 2019), Mermade Hair presents its very own blow dry brush.

Offered in either pink or black, this epic brush will get your wet shower hair styled and ready for the world in less than 20 minutes, depending on how thick and long your locks are.

Featuring a unique oval brush, tangle-free bristles, and ionic technology for extra shine and follicle protection, it claims to work on any hair type. It’s also super-light, so you won’t want to cut your arms off mid-blow dry.

Where to buy: Mermade Hair ($109)

Developed with GHD’s well-trusted advanced ultra-zone technology for a consistent heat distribution of 185 degrees, this bad boy will let you perform a bunch of different styling options from curls to flicked ends — and with some hair spray, they’re bound to last all day. The GHD styler also boasts smooth .5cm nylon bristles that allow the brush to have the closest contact with your roots for maximum lift and smooth gliding through your locks. Keep in mind, though, that this hot brush is designed for use on dry hair only for best results.

Whether you’re after big bouncy Hollywood curls or those low-effort dishevelled beachy waves, this multi-head Air Styler has you covered. Like a few of the other options, it also offers an anti-static protection coating that enhances shine and prevents frizz from making a scene mid-night-out. The professional styler also has three heat and speed settings for maximum control and a cool shot to give your locks real staying power for all-day (or night) wear.

Where to buy: eBay ($212.95 with code ‘MCPAY10V4’), Amazon ($222.99)

Best for short to mid-length hair, this epic hairdryer and brush combo utilises advanced ionic technology to give you salon-style, shiny, healthy-looking hair. It’s also fitted with ceramic technology, which provides an even heat distribution, reducing the amount of damage on your locks. Two ticks in our books! The only downside is that it doesn’t come with interchangeable brush head options.

Where to buy: eBay ($149.99)

This well-respected Philips Airstyler doesn’t share the same one-brush head feature as the Revlon one. Instead, it boasts five different styling attachments: a 38mm thermo brush, a retractable bristle brush, a narrow concentrator, a volumiser, and a paddle straightening brush. This baby is suitable for any hair type and style you wish to create. Its ionic conditioning technology also enables anti-static drying, so all you frizz-prone folks won’t have to worry about your hair turning into a poof within four minutes of stepping outside.

Where to buy: eBay ($143.99 with code ‘MCPAY10V4’)

The best blowout brush options in Australia under $100

Ditch the stacks of round hair brushes you’ve got stored in your bathroom and that old hairdryer your mum handed down to you circa 2009, and replace them with one of these two-in-one Hair Dryer and Styling Comb duos. It works similarly to the Dyson in that it distributes air quickly and evenly to your locks to help dry and style them faster (and with less heat damage). The only downside is that it doesn’t come with the option of multiple brush heads — but rest assured, the existing one still does a fabulous job at creating a salon-styled finish with less frizz and an optimal healthy shine.

Where to buy: Amazon ($39.99), eBay ($54.25)

I don’t think this blow dry brush needs an introduction. The iconic Bondi Boost Brush Pro (that you’ve probably also seen plastered all over the internet) has been making the rounds for its powerful 1200 watts of drying power and 360-degree airflow vents that offer maximum coverage and faster drying. Its large brush head is also super versatile and easy to use on short or long hair, wet or dry — in a nutshell, it’s your secret weapon to the perfect salon blow-dry from the comfort of your bathroom.

Where to buy: Bondi Boost ($99.99)